FIFA 23: All Future Stars Swap Tokens and where to get them

With the FIFA 23 Future Stars promo in full swing, it’s time to talk about Swap Tokens. Much like with other major promos in Football Ultimate Team, the FIFA team has released a series of Future Stars Swap Tokens that can be found throughout the FUT game mode. But, where are all these tokens? Here are all the ones we’ve found thus far.

Related: FIFA 23 Into the Spotlight Season: Which Level 30 Folarin Balogun should you choose?

All FIFA 23 Future Stars Swap Tokens

LM Al Sahli: Future Stars Challenge 1 SBC

LW Sinclair: Future Stars Cornerstone Pack (75,000 Coins or 500 Points in Store)

RM Harper: Future Stars Challenge 3 SBC

ST Agyei: Can be obtained through Future Stars Lindstrøm Objectives challenge

ST Enger: Complete ‘Feyernoord v PSV Eindhoven’ in Marquee Matchups SBC

ST Gaffney: Win a match in Homegrown Eleven for First Owner Fiesta Objective

ST Jin: Obtained in Razvan Marin Silver Stars Objectives challenge

ST Kane: TOTY Challenge 1 SBC

ST Majrashi: Obtained in Razvan Marin Silver Stars Objectives challenge

ST March: Future Stars Challenge 2 SBC

ST Reid: Log-In Reward

ST Rose: New Year Cheer Pack (80,000 Coins or 500 Points)

ST Sho-Silva: Complete First Owner Fiesta challenge

ST Si Hoo: Future Stars Challenge 4 SBC

ST Smith: TOTY Challenge 2 SBC

ST Williams: Star Gallery Reward Pack (20 Stars)

As seen above, Future Stars Swap Tokens are strewn all over Football Ultimate Team, and among various Objectives and SBCs available.

Future Stars Swap Token rewards

Now, here’s a look at what can be obtained with these tokens:

2 Tokens : 81+ OVR Pack (x11)

: 81+ OVR Pack (x11) 3 Tokens : Future Stars Team 1 Pack

: Future Stars Team 1 Pack 5 Tokens : Base 85 OVR Gianfranco Zola

: Base 85 OVR Gianfranco Zola 10 Tokens : 88 OVR Moments Phillippe Coutinho

: 88 OVR Moments Phillippe Coutinho 15 Tokens : 87+ OVR Winter Wildcard, Centurions, or Future Stars Team 1 card

: 87+ OVR Winter Wildcard, Centurions, or Future Stars Team 1 card 15 Tokens : 85+ OVR Pack (x10) (three options)

: 85+ OVR Pack (x10) (three options) 20 Tokens : Mid 90 OVR George Best

: Mid 90 OVR George Best 25 Tokens : Two 85+ OVR (x10) Packs

: Two 85+ OVR (x10) Packs 27 Tokens: Prime Icon (three options)

Swap Tokens can be exchanged in the Squad Building Challenges folder. More are set to be added in the coming days, and this guide will be updated to reflect those changes.