FIFA 23: All Future Stars Swap Tokens and where to get them
Treasure hunt time!
With the FIFA 23 Future Stars promo in full swing, it’s time to talk about Swap Tokens. Much like with other major promos in Football Ultimate Team, the FIFA team has released a series of Future Stars Swap Tokens that can be found throughout the FUT game mode. But, where are all these tokens? Here are all the ones we’ve found thus far.
All FIFA 23 Future Stars Swap Tokens
- LM Al Sahli: Future Stars Challenge 1 SBC
- LW Sinclair: Future Stars Cornerstone Pack (75,000 Coins or 500 Points in Store)
- RM Harper: Future Stars Challenge 3 SBC
- ST Agyei: Can be obtained through Future Stars Lindstrøm Objectives challenge
- ST Enger: Complete ‘Feyernoord v PSV Eindhoven’ in Marquee Matchups SBC
- ST Gaffney: Win a match in Homegrown Eleven for First Owner Fiesta Objective
- ST Jin: Obtained in Razvan Marin Silver Stars Objectives challenge
- ST Kane: TOTY Challenge 1 SBC
- ST Majrashi: Obtained in Razvan Marin Silver Stars Objectives challenge
- ST March: Future Stars Challenge 2 SBC
- ST Reid: Log-In Reward
- ST Rose: New Year Cheer Pack (80,000 Coins or 500 Points)
- ST Sho-Silva: Complete First Owner Fiesta challenge
- ST Si Hoo: Future Stars Challenge 4 SBC
- ST Smith: TOTY Challenge 2 SBC
- ST Williams: Star Gallery Reward Pack (20 Stars)
As seen above, Future Stars Swap Tokens are strewn all over Football Ultimate Team, and among various Objectives and SBCs available.
Future Stars Swap Token rewards
Now, here’s a look at what can be obtained with these tokens:
- 2 Tokens: 81+ OVR Pack (x11)
- 3 Tokens: Future Stars Team 1 Pack
- 5 Tokens: Base 85 OVR Gianfranco Zola
- 10 Tokens: 88 OVR Moments Phillippe Coutinho
- 15 Tokens: 87+ OVR Winter Wildcard, Centurions, or Future Stars Team 1 card
- 15 Tokens: 85+ OVR Pack (x10) (three options)
- 20 Tokens: Mid 90 OVR George Best
- 25 Tokens: Two 85+ OVR (x10) Packs
- 27 Tokens: Prime Icon (three options)
Swap Tokens can be exchanged in the Squad Building Challenges folder. More are set to be added in the coming days, and this guide will be updated to reflect those changes.