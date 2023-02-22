The FIFA 23 Ultimate Team TOTW: Week 17 (February 22)

FIFA 23 has revealed its Week 17 Team of the Week squad, and there are plenty of big-name stars to discover. Following the release of the TOTW 91 overall Cristiano Ronaldo in Week 16, this newest squad outmatches the previous week by including a surprising 93 overall Kevin De Bruyne. Here is the full breakdown of all players included in the latest Team of the Week for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Starters

ST : CF Dusan Tadic (87 OVR)

: CF Dusan Tadic (87 OVR) ST : ST Ciro Immobile (88 OVR)

: ST Ciro Immobile (88 OVR) LM : CAM Marco Reus (87 OVR)

: CAM Marco Reus (87 OVR) CM : CM Kevin De Bruyne (93 OVR)

: CM Kevin De Bruyne (93 OVR) CM : RM Bruno Fernandes (88 OVR)

: RM Bruno Fernandes (88 OVR) RM : RM Viktor Tsygankov (87 OVR)

: RM Viktor Tsygankov (87 OVR) LB : LB Reinildo Isnard Mandava (85 OVR)

: LB Reinildo Isnard Mandava (85 OVR) CB : CB Facundo Medina (86 OVR)

: CB Facundo Medina (86 OVR) CB : RB James Tavernier (84 OVR)

: RB James Tavernier (84 OVR) RB : RWB Emerson Royal (84 OVR)

: RWB Emerson Royal (84 OVR) GK: GK Kasper Schmeichel (87 OVR)

The Team of the Week 93 OVR Kevin De Bruyne features a four-star Skill Moves as well as a five-star Week Foot rating, and the midfielder should also be able to notch clutch assists with his 95 Passing rating and 96 Crossing rating. Along with notable stars Marco Rues and Ciro Immobile, those needing some defense should hunt the TOTW 86 OVR Facundo Medina, rocking an 88 Interceptions rating and a respectable 85 Sprint Speed rating.

Substitutes

GK Mattia Perin (84 OVR)

CB Amir Rrahmani (84 OVR)

RM Dominik Szoboszlai (84 OVR)

CM Dani Rodriguez (83 OVR)

LM Luis Rioja (83 OVR)

ST Tom Bradshaw (83 OVR)

ST Aiyegun Tosin (83 OVR)

Reserves

CAM Giovanni Crociata (80 OVR)

CM Jordan Holsgrove (79 OVR)

RM Tobias Bech (79 OVR)

RW Gustav Isaksen (81 OVR)

ST Tim Kleindienst (81 OVR)

This Team of the Week can be pulled from packs until March 1.