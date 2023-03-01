The FIFA 23 Ultimate Team TOTW: Week 18 (March 1)
A Messi Team of the Week.
We are now into the month of March, a pivotal one in the domestic football leagues. A new FIFA 23 Team of the Week highlights some of the big names football fans should keep an eye on over the next few weeks. And, a superstar who has been racking up trophies over the last couple of months is the featured name for this Team of the Week. With that said, let’s take a look at the group.
Starters
- LST: CF Antonio Candreva (86 OVR)
- RST: ST Lionel Messi (92 OVR)
- LM: RW Phil Foden (87 OVR)
- RM: RM Riccardo Orsolini (86 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Thomas Muller (88 OVR)
- LCM: CDM Declan Rice (87 OVR)
- RCM: CM Zambo Anguissa (87 OVR)
- LCB: CB Cristian Romero (86 OVR)
- MCB: CB Jose Maria Gimenez (86 OVR)
- RCB: RB Connor Roberts (86 OVR)
- GK: GK Gregor Kobel (87 OVR)
Last week saw Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne in the Team of the Week, and now Messi makes his return. The PSG star and 2022 FIFA World Cup champion now has a 92 OVR Team of the Week card in FUT. Other notable names includes Messi’s fellow countryman Cristian Romero, Bayern star Thomas Muller, and Premier League footballers Declan Rice and Phil Foden.
Substitutes
- ST Martin Braithwaite (86 OVR)
- LB Junior Firpo (86 OVR)
- RM Junya Ito (84 OVR)
- GK Matz Sels (84 OVR)
- CB Rodrigo Ely (83 OVR)
- CAM Lee Jae Sung (83 OVR)
- LM Luka Ivanusec (83 OVR)
Reserves
- LM Jordan Morris (82 OVR)
- ST Terem Moffi (82 OVR)
- ST Michael Santos (81 OVR)
- ST Eamonn Brophy (79 OVR)
- CDM Elliot Watt (79 OVR)
This Team of the Week will be available in packs until March 8.