The FIFA 23 Ultimate Team TOTW: Week 18 (March 1)

We are now into the month of March, a pivotal one in the domestic football leagues. A new FIFA 23 Team of the Week highlights some of the big names football fans should keep an eye on over the next few weeks. And, a superstar who has been racking up trophies over the last couple of months is the featured name for this Team of the Week. With that said, let’s take a look at the group.

Related: FIFA 23: How to complete Prime Icon John Barnes SBC – Requirements and solutions

Starters

LST: CF Antonio Candreva (86 OVR)

CF Antonio Candreva (86 OVR) RST: ST Lionel Messi (92 OVR)

ST Lionel Messi (92 OVR) LM : RW Phil Foden (87 OVR)

: RW Phil Foden (87 OVR) RM: RM Riccardo Orsolini (86 OVR)

RM Riccardo Orsolini (86 OVR) CAM: CAM Thomas Muller (88 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (88 OVR) LCM: CDM Declan Rice (87 OVR)

CDM Declan Rice (87 OVR) RCM: CM Zambo Anguissa (87 OVR)

CM Zambo Anguissa (87 OVR) LCB : CB Cristian Romero (86 OVR)

: CB Cristian Romero (86 OVR) MCB: CB Jose Maria Gimenez (86 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (86 OVR) RCB: RB Connor Roberts (86 OVR)

RB Connor Roberts (86 OVR) GK: GK Gregor Kobel (87 OVR)

Last week saw Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne in the Team of the Week, and now Messi makes his return. The PSG star and 2022 FIFA World Cup champion now has a 92 OVR Team of the Week card in FUT. Other notable names includes Messi’s fellow countryman Cristian Romero, Bayern star Thomas Muller, and Premier League footballers Declan Rice and Phil Foden.

Substitutes

ST Martin Braithwaite (86 OVR)

LB Junior Firpo (86 OVR)

RM Junya Ito (84 OVR)

GK Matz Sels (84 OVR)

CB Rodrigo Ely (83 OVR)

CAM Lee Jae Sung (83 OVR)

LM Luka Ivanusec (83 OVR)

Reserves

LM Jordan Morris (82 OVR)

ST Terem Moffi (82 OVR)

ST Michael Santos (81 OVR)

ST Eamonn Brophy (79 OVR)

CDM Elliot Watt (79 OVR)

This Team of the Week will be available in packs until March 8.