The FIFA 23 Ultimate Team TOTW: Week 19 (March 8)

The past week of football has brought some interesting moments, highlighted by a historic affair between Liverpool and Manchester United. One notable name from that match made it into this week’s Team of the Week in FIFA 23. The 19th Team of the Week of the FIFA 23 lifecycle is now live, so let’s take a look at which footballers made it into the squad.

Starters

ST: ST Antoine Griezmann (88 OVR)

ST Antoine Griezmann (88 OVR) LW: LW Reiss Nelson (85 OVR)

LW Reiss Nelson (85 OVR) RW : RW Mo Salah (93 OVR)

: RW Mo Salah (93 OVR) LM: CAM Alexis Mac Allister (83 OVR)

CAM Alexis Mac Allister (83 OVR) RM: RM Gonzalo Plata (83 OVR)

RM Gonzalo Plata (83 OVR) LCM: CDM Matias Vecino (83 OVR)

CDM Matias Vecino (83 OVR) RCM: CM Yannick Gerhardt (86 OVR)

CM Yannick Gerhardt (86 OVR) LCB : LB Javi Galan (84 OVR)

: LB Javi Galan (84 OVR) MCB: CB Niklas Sule (87 OVR)

CB Niklas Sule (87 OVR) RCB: CB Gianluca Mancini (85 OVR)

CB Gianluca Mancini (85 OVR) GK: GK Jose Sa (85 OVR)

On the heels of a massive beatdown of Manchester United on Sunday, Liverpool sensation Mo Salah now has a 93 OVR item in FUT 23. Other notable names in this week’s Team of the Week includes Atletico striker Antoine Griezmann, Dortmund CB Niklas Sule, and Brighton midfielder and 2022 FIFA World Cup champion Alexis Mac Allister.

Substitutes

CB Yaroslav Rakitskyi (84 OVR)

RW Samuel Chukwueze (84 OVR)

ST Jorge Molina (84 OVR)

GK Marco Bizot (83 OVR)

RB Dodo (83 OVR)

ST Georges Mikautadze (83 OVR)

ST Mbaye Diagne (83 OVR)

Reserves

RW Khaled Narey (83 OVR)

ST Benjamin Sesko (82 OVR)

LW Mohamed Daramy (81 OVR)

CAM Will Smallbone (80 OVR)

RW Monnapule Saleng (79 OVR)

This Team of the Week will be available in packs until March 15.