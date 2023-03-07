FIFA 23: How to complete Fantasy FUT Sergi Darder SBC – Requirements and solutions

A new FIFA 23 Fantasy FUT Squad Building Challenge officially went live on March 7 in Ultimate Team. A new 88 OVR item of RCD Espanyol CM Sergi Darder is now available for a limited time, one that could receive an upgrade in the near future. Here’s a look at how FUT players can obtain this special version of the Spanish midfielder.

How to complete Fantasy FUT Darder

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fantasy FUT Darder possesses 3-star Skill Moves and 4-star Weak Foot attributes.

To complete this Fantasy FUT SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Spain

Starting players – 11

Spain players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

LaLiga

Starting players – 11

LaLiga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 180,000 Coins. Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Spain

CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

GK Koen Casteels (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)

LW Lorenzo Insigne (84 OVR)

LaLiga

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

CB Giorgio Chiellini (84 OVR)

LW Lorenzo Insigne (84 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CB Ruben Dias (88 OVR)

CAM Bernardo Silva (88 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on March 17.