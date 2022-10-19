The FIFA 23 Ultimate Team TOTW: Week 5 (October 19)
A big one is on tap.
It’s Week 5 of the FIFA 23 Team of the Week. EA Sports and the FIFA 23 team released the fifth squad on October 19, and this one is shaping up to be a big one. With just a month away from the 2022 FIFA World Cup, several players that will be on clubs for those international squads are here, including a star from Paris Saint-Germain and one of the world’s best midfielders.
Starters
- LST: ST Marcus Thuram (84 OVR)
- RST: ST Dusan Vlahovic (86 OVR)
- LM: LM Martin Terrier (84 OVR)
- RM: CAM Leroy Sane (86 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Neymar Jr. (90 OVR)
- LCDM: CM Nicolo Barella (87 OVR)
- RCDM: CM Toni Kroos (89 OVR)
- LCB: LB Reinildo (82 OVR)
- MCB: CB Joe Gomez (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Fabian Schar (81 OVR)
- GK: GK David Soria (84 OVR)
This is a major Team of the Week, as far as starpower is concerned. Neymar Jr. is the highlight of Week 5, but Toni Kroos, and Serie A stars Nicolo Barella and Dusan Vlahovic are also a part of this week’s squad.
Substitutes
- CDM William Carvalho (83 OVR)
- ST Jonathan David (82 OVR)
- GK Guglielmo Vicario (82 OVR)
- RWB Silas (81 OVR)
- RM Jesper Lindstrom (81 OVR)
- CDM Luiz Gustavo (81 OVR)
- RW James Forrest (79 OVR)
Reserves
- CB Youssouf Ndayishimiye (79 OVR)
- GK Gonzalo Marinelli (78 OVR)
- ST Junior Adamu (77 OVR)
- CAM Luca Tremolada (76 OVR)
- ST Dimitri Petratos (75 OVR)
This Team of the Week will be available until October 26.