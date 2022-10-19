The FIFA 23 Ultimate Team TOTW: Week 5 (October 19)

A big one is on tap.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It’s Week 5 of the FIFA 23 Team of the Week. EA Sports and the FIFA 23 team released the fifth squad on October 19, and this one is shaping up to be a big one. With just a month away from the 2022 FIFA World Cup, several players that will be on clubs for those international squads are here, including a star from Paris Saint-Germain and one of the world’s best midfielders.

Related: Best formations in FIFA 23

Starters

  • LST: ST Marcus Thuram (84 OVR)
  • RST: ST Dusan Vlahovic (86 OVR)
  • LM: LM Martin Terrier (84 OVR)
  • RM: CAM Leroy Sane (86 OVR)
  • CAM: CAM Neymar Jr. (90 OVR)
  • LCDM: CM Nicolo Barella (87 OVR)
  • RCDM: CM Toni Kroos (89 OVR)
  • LCB: LB Reinildo (82 OVR)
  • MCB: CB Joe Gomez (84 OVR)
  • RCB: CB Fabian Schar (81 OVR)
  • GK: GK David Soria (84 OVR)

This is a major Team of the Week, as far as starpower is concerned. Neymar Jr. is the highlight of Week 5, but Toni Kroos, and Serie A stars Nicolo Barella and Dusan Vlahovic are also a part of this week’s squad.

Substitutes

  • CDM William Carvalho (83 OVR)
  • ST Jonathan David (82 OVR)
  • GK Guglielmo Vicario (82 OVR)
  • RWB Silas (81 OVR)
  • RM Jesper Lindstrom (81 OVR)
  • CDM Luiz Gustavo (81 OVR)
  • RW James Forrest (79 OVR)

Reserves

  • CB Youssouf Ndayishimiye (79 OVR)
  • GK Gonzalo Marinelli (78 OVR)
  • ST Junior Adamu (77 OVR)
  • CAM Luca Tremolada (76 OVR)
  • ST Dimitri Petratos (75 OVR)

This Team of the Week will be available until October 26.

© 2022, Gamepur. All rights reserved