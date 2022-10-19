The FIFA 23 Ultimate Team TOTW: Week 5 (October 19)

It’s Week 5 of the FIFA 23 Team of the Week. EA Sports and the FIFA 23 team released the fifth squad on October 19, and this one is shaping up to be a big one. With just a month away from the 2022 FIFA World Cup, several players that will be on clubs for those international squads are here, including a star from Paris Saint-Germain and one of the world’s best midfielders.

Starters

LST: ST Marcus Thuram (84 OVR)

ST Marcus Thuram (84 OVR) RST: ST Dusan Vlahovic (86 OVR)

ST Dusan Vlahovic (86 OVR) LM: LM Martin Terrier (84 OVR)

LM Martin Terrier (84 OVR) RM: CAM Leroy Sane (86 OVR)

CAM Leroy Sane (86 OVR) CAM: CAM Neymar Jr. (90 OVR)

CAM Neymar Jr. (90 OVR) LCDM: CM Nicolo Barella (87 OVR)

CM Nicolo Barella (87 OVR) RCDM: CM Toni Kroos (89 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (89 OVR) LCB : LB Reinildo (82 OVR)

: LB Reinildo (82 OVR) MCB: CB Joe Gomez (84 OVR)

CB Joe Gomez (84 OVR) RCB: CB Fabian Schar (81 OVR)

CB Fabian Schar (81 OVR) GK: GK David Soria (84 OVR)

This is a major Team of the Week, as far as starpower is concerned. Neymar Jr. is the highlight of Week 5, but Toni Kroos, and Serie A stars Nicolo Barella and Dusan Vlahovic are also a part of this week’s squad.

Substitutes

CDM William Carvalho (83 OVR)

ST Jonathan David (82 OVR)

GK Guglielmo Vicario (82 OVR)

RWB Silas (81 OVR)

RM Jesper Lindstrom (81 OVR)

CDM Luiz Gustavo (81 OVR)

RW James Forrest (79 OVR)

Reserves

CB Youssouf Ndayishimiye (79 OVR)

GK Gonzalo Marinelli (78 OVR)

ST Junior Adamu (77 OVR)

CAM Luca Tremolada (76 OVR)

ST Dimitri Petratos (75 OVR)

This Team of the Week will be available until October 26.