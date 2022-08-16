The five best Minecraft log cabin ideas, designs, and concepts

Living in the frozen tundras of Minecraft’s snowy taiga biomes can be unforgiving, as the cold climate and constant snowfall limits what you can grow in the area. What’s more worrying is that, even though Minecraft is a building game with nearly limitless construction possibilities, it can be much harder to build a cozy house in an environment this rugged. Fortunately, building a log cabin using the following designs can make for a warm and inviting home in an uninviting place.

Log Cabin Walls

Screenshot by Gamepur

Most log cabins are very roughly made, often cobbled together from whatever materials can be found in the region. As the name implies, the walls of these log cabins are just that — logs — most often the readily available spruce variant found in taiga biomes. These logs will be set into place with as little cosmetic touching up as possible.

Rather than saw these logs down into planks, this build will just use entire logs stacked on their sides. In keeping with the rugged theme of the cabin, their rough, uneven lengths may cause some log ends to stick out from the corners of the cabin slightly. Try to alternate between using bark spruce logs and stripped spruce logs, as either of the two blocks’ textures laid next to one another can lead to the exterior of the cabin looking bland.

Log Cabin Roof

Screenshot by Gamepur

To prevent the taiga’s heavy snowfall from piling up on the cabin’s rooftop, its roof will follow a sloping A-frame shape and structure. However, using any more spruce on the outside of the cabin would look plain and samey, so a block type of a darker color will be used here instead. While more difficult to obtain than the spruce, deepslate tile stairs best fit this purpose, as they slope downward and resemble roof shingles in appearance.

Log Cabin Interior

Screenshot by Gamepur

To clash with the bitter cold outside, we want the inside of this cabin to feel warm and comfortable. An easy way to create this feeling of warmth is to brighten up the interior. Regular torches can generate this sense of light, and their ease of construction pairs thematically with the overall simple structure of the cabin itself.

Building a fireplace at the center of the cabin is a great way to show visual warmth as well. The smoke created by the fire will drift up toward the high roof, making it feel as though the heat is rising and filling the entire room. In survival gameplay, these campfires can be used to cook raw meat as well.

Log Cabin Loft

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can take advantage of the space created by the high ceiling to build a loft. This additional area can be turned into bedrooms, seating arrangements with second-floor window views, or other tiny nooks. The open concept of this loft design can allow for the smoke and heat of the fireplace to follow you upstairs.

Log Cabin Workshop

Screenshot by Gamepur

The rugged design of the log cabin is perfectly fitting for Minecraft’s survival mode, so it only makes sense to add a crafting area or workshop to a corner of your build. This area should include the basics — a crafting table, some furnaces, and a smoker or blast furnace depending on your needs as a player — but can also include framed area maps and other amenities. The high ceiling and ample wall space makes placing overhead barrels ideal for item storage in tight spaces.