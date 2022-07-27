The Hisui Cup tier list in Pokémon Go – July 2022

The Hisui Cup has arrived at Pokémon Go, allowing you to compete against multiple players in a unique competition. The Hisui Cup will put your team to the test as you bring your best choices, but you will need to follow a handful of rules for this competition. The Hisui Cup has a 1,500 CP limit, and you can only use Pokémon from the Hisui region or those numbered from 387 to 493 in the PokéDex. This guide details a definitive tier list for all Pokémon in Pokémon Go’s Hisui Cup.

Hisui Cup tier list

Lead tier list

Your Lead Pokémon on your team will be the first Pokémon you use. You want to try and find a good mixture of attack and defense, and typically you will reserve one of your shields for this Pokémon during the encounter. Don’t be afraid to swap to your Switch Pokémon if your opponent counters it, though. Sneasler will be an excellent choice in this competition, as well as Togekiss.

Tier Pokémon S Abomasnow, Lucario, Luxray, Pachirisu, Sneasler, and Togekiss A Cresselia, Drifblim, Froslass, Gallade, Gastrodon, and Gliscor B Electivire, Grotle, Hippowdon, Hisuian Electrode, Magnezone, and Toxicroak C Bastiodon, Bronzong, Magmortar, Monferno, Munchlax, and Torterra D Empoleon, Garchomp, Hisuian Qwilfish, Honchkrow, Skunktan, and Tangrowth

Switch tier list

For your Switch Pokémon, you primarily want something that will counter anything that will be super effective against your Lead or Closer Pokémon. This Pokémon will also have a high amount of attack power. You want to make sure to reserve at least one shield for it, or you may want to use two if you can spare them. We highly recommend Overqwil for this role.

Tier Pokémon S Drapion, Electivire, Hisuian Qwilfish, Lucario, Luxray, and Overqwil A Abomasnow, Cresselia, Gallade, Lickilicky, Munchlax, and Sneasler B Froslass, Garchomp, Gliscor, Hippowdon, Magmortar, and Skunktank C Empoleon, Hisuian Electrode, Honchkrow, Magnezone, Pachirisu, and Togekiss D Bibarel, Cherrim (Sunshine), Grotle, Leafeon, Monferno, and Purugly

Closer tier list

Finally, we have the Closer Pokémon, which will be your robust and steady choice. It will have a high amount of defense, with a decent attack power capable of taking down the final Pokémon your opponent has left. You usually do not want to use any shields on this Pokémon and use them on your Lead or Switch choices. Hisuian Electrode is an excellent choice for this competition.