Pokémon Go: The Best Moveset for Togekiss

Togekiss is one of the more flexible choices you can add to your team in Pokémon Go. It’s a powerful Pokémon, but it’s typically being used because you’re afraid of being countered by specific opponents, such as Dragon-type Pokémon.

Although Togekiss is an excellent option, you have to be careful with it. You need to make sure you teach it the best moveset to utilize against your opponent. Without the best attacks, it’s sure to fail. Here’s what you need to know about giving Togekiss the best moveset in Pokémon Go.

Togekiss’ Best Moveset in Pokémon Go

Togekiss is a Fairy and Flying-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Electric, Ice, Poison, Rock, and Steel-type moves, but it is resistant against Bug, Dragon, Fighting, Ground, Dark, and Grass-type attacks in Pokémon Go. It’s variety of weaknesses does make it a vulnerability for your team, and you’ll need to build around it.

However, a Togekiss with the ideal moveset can do a lot of damage and is a favored choice by multiple players participating in the Master League.

These are all of the moves Togekiss can learn in Pokémon Go.

All Togekiss Fast Moves in Pokémon Go

Air Slash (Flying-type) – 9 damage and 3 energy per turn (3 damage per turn)

Charm (Fairy-type) – 16 damage and 2 energy per turn (5.3 damage per turn)

Hidden Power (All-types) – 9 damage and 2.6 energy per turn (3 damage per turn)

When selecting Togekiss’ fast move, you want to go with the fast move Charm. Charm does not give Togekiss the highest amount of energy of the attacks you can pick in Pokémon Go, however, you can offset it with the damage. It’s a powerful Fairy-type move that makes Togekiss a standout choice for every league. and it’s difficult to beat compared to the other options.

All Togekiss Charged Attacks in Pokémon Go

Aerial Ace (Flying-type) – 55 damage and 45 energy

Ancient Power (Ground-type) – 45 damage and 45 energy (10 percent chance to increase user’s attack and defense by two ranks)

Aura Sphere (Fighting-type) – 100 damage and 55 energy

Dazzling Gleam (Fairy-type) – 110 damage and 70 energy

Flamethrower (Fire-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy

Next, we have Togekiss’ charged attacks. You have a handful of choices to go with, and of those options, we recommend you select Ancient Power and Aura Sphere. Ancient Power is a decent charged attack that doesn’t require too much energy and does a decent amount of damage. You can use this to bait out an opponent’s shields, and there’s a slight chance to boost Togekiss stats.

Aura Sphere is an exclusive Community Day move to teach Togekiss, which was available during Pokémon Go’s April 2023 Community Day. It’s a substantial upgrade from the other charged attacks that Togekiss had previously, making it a must-have choice in the Battle League.

The best moveset to teach Togekiss is the fast move Charm and the charged attacks Ancient Power and Aura Sphere.