The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – How to Beat Calamity Ganon

The final boss battle against Ganon in Breath of the Wild is the ultimate showdown between good and evil. Link, the hero of Hyrule, takes on the Beast of Darkness in an epic battle to save the kingdom from eternal doom. With the Bow of Light, a sense of bravery, and a lifetime’s worth of fighting skills, Link must face his toughest challenge as he confronts the embodiment of evil itself. But since it’s too dangerous to go alone, why don’t you take this thorough guide on defeating Ganon? From dodging lightning bolts to shooting arrows at glowing symbols, we’ll show you the ins and outs of defeating Ganon and saving the day in Breath of the Wild.

How to Defeat Calamity Ganon in Breath of the Wild

If you’ve already freed the four divine beasts, the first phase of the combat against Calamity Ganon will start with a scene in which the four spirits attack the boss and make him lose half of his life. The key to winning the fight is coordinating counterattacks, as missing any of them will cause a significant loss of life and reduce your chances of winning.

Use the Master Sword for extra damage and dodge all the boss’s attacks. When he charges his weapon with lightning, dodge it to stun him and then attack with melee weapons. When Ganon creates a force field around his body in the second phase, wait for it to run out before attacking him.

The boss performs the same attacks as in the fights against the beasts, so they use the same strategy of running away and dodging. Then, when he climbs the wall, use your most powerful bow and ice arrows to attack him.

The second phase begins when the boss has only 25% health left. Destroy the symbols that appear around the boss’s body, then shoot the eye that appears in his navel to defeat him.

How to Defeat Dark Beast Ganon in Breath of the Wild

As soon as you start the fight against Dark Beast Ganon, pick up the Bow of Light that you will see right next to you. It is the strongest bow in the game and has infinite ammo.

Wait for strange symbols to appear around the boss and shoot them with the bow. Three symbols will appear on each part of his body, and one arrow is enough to destroy each. After destroying the six symbols surrounding his body, another one will appear in his navel.

Once you destroy the seventh symbol, ride toward the boss’s mouth in a straight line and wait for him to open it to see an eye you will have to shoot. Then, wait for the boss to launch a lightning bolt and activate the power of the divine beast to propel you in the air. During the jump, shoot an arrow to defeat the boss.