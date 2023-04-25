The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – How to Find & Defeat Every Talus

Talus is undoubtedly one of the most awe-inspiring foes in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Despite its enormous size, Talus is not hard to beat — it moves slower than a sloth on a Sunday afternoon. Do keep in mind that there are different types of Talus, each with its unique elemental properties, and you can find them scattered across Hyrule. And the cherry on top? Defeating these behemoths yields some precious gems that can line your pockets and upgrade your wardrobe.

All Talus locations in Breath of the Wild

Below is every type of Talus, where to find it, and what it can drop when players encounter it.

Stone Talus

Screenshot by Gamepur

Health: 300

Level: 16

Locations: Cliffs of Quince, Deya Lake, Gama Cove, Great Plateau, Lake Floria, Martha’s Landing, North Dueling Peaks, North Mable Ridge, Ovli Plain, Dueling Peaks South, West Nabi Lake.

Drops: Flint, opal, ruby, amber

Luminous Talus

Health: 600

Level: 20

Locations: Champion’s Gate North, Crenel Hills, East Mount Granajh, Lake Hylia North, Lake Kolomo, Mapla Point, Mount Nabooru, Rutimala Hill, South Koukot Plateau, South Taafei Hill, Southern Tal Tal Peak, Upland Lindor.

Drops: Flint, amber, opal, luminous gem, topaz, diamond

Igneo Talus

Screenshot by Gamepur

Health: 800

Level: 24

Locations: Darb Pond, Darunia Lake, Gorko Lake, Goronbi Lake North, Lake Darman.

Drops: Flint, opal, ruby, diamond

Rare Talus

Health: 900

Level: 24

Locations: Gisa Crater, Hyrule Castle Underground, Hyrule Castle West, Illumeni Plateau, Kolami Bridge South, Tabantha Hills, West Vatorsa Snowfield.

Drops: Flint, amber, opal, topaz, ruby, sapphire, diamond

Frost Talus

Screenshot by Gamepur

Health: 800

Level: 24

Locations: Coldsnap Hollow, Laparoh Mesa, Pikida Stonegrove, West Rospro Pass, West Sapphia’s Table.

Drops: Flint, opal, ruby, diamond

How to beat Talus in Breath of the Wild

The key to defeating The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s Talus is to attack its weak points. Of course, its main weak point is the crystal on its back, but some Taluses have crystals on their sides, too.

To start the fight, throw bombs at their arms to destroy them. This will cause Talus to collapse, giving you a few seconds to climb onto its back and attack the crystal. Your best bet is to use heavy weapons such as iron hammers, rock throwers, rock crushers, or rock breakers to deal maximum damage to the crystal. Other weapons will quickly break against the sturdy crystal.

If the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Talus’ crystal is on its side, you can reach it from the ground using spears. Aim at the weak point with ZL and strike as many blows as possible. Be mindful of Talus’s attacks, as they can throw their arms at you, making it difficult to dodge.