Gerudo’s Colossal Fossil is the final side quest in the colossal fossil series that Link can start early in their journey in Tears of the Kingdom. It requires players to head to one of the most inhospitable places in all of Hyrule, Gerudo Desert, and solve the most complicated fossil-based puzzle in the Zelda franchise’s history. This guide explains how to complete Gerudo’s Colossal Fossil, so all players can reach the end of this series and discover where the tiny leviathan fossil is.

How to Complete Gerudo’s Colossal Fossil

Screenshot by Gamepur

Link will pick up Gerudo’s Colossal Fossil as a reward for completing Hebra’s Colossal Fossil. Any players looking for this quest that haven’t completed the prerequisite should go back and do so. The NPC Link meets in this side quest series, Loone, will give them a map marker for where to find the last colossal fossil in Gerudo. However, Gerudo Desert has been covered in a sandstorm from the start of Tears of the Kingdom. This makes finding the fossil much harder than the previous two.

How to Find Gerudo’s Colossal Fossil

Screenshot by Gamepur

To find Gerudo’s Colossal Fossil, Link needs to reach the Gerudo Great Skeleton at map coordinates -4816, -3871, 0000. This is in the bottom left-hand corner of the map. We searched for Gerudo’s colossal fossil and quickly found that the sandstorm in Gerudo Desert prevented Link from using the Purah Pad’s map. It’s also so hot that it can damage Link. The best way to find the cave where the skeleton resides is by equipping a weapon that deals frost damage, having Link wear heat-resistant clothes, and feeding them meals that provide resistance to the heat. When inside the sandstorm, players can use the tornadoes they see to get Link to soar into the sky with their paraglider and reorient themselves in the right direction. This is essential for finding the cave.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once Link arrives at the cave, players can speak to Loone and get an understanding of what they need to do. She wants to see the massive leviathan fossil next to its baby. Unfortunately, the baby leviathan’s skeleton is missing a body and tail. Link needs to find these parts somewhere in the cave and piece the fossils back together. They are extremely well hidden, but we’ve outlined where to find them below.

Where to Find the Leviathan Baby’s Tailbone

Screenshot by Gamepur

The baby leviathan’s tailbone is to the left of the mother’s. It’s under a pile of sand and dust, barely visible to Link. To get the tailbone out, Link needs to use Ultrahand to move the nearby Fan device around to blow away the dust while it’s active. Then, Link can move the tailbone back to the baby leviathan’s head, ready for assembly later.

Where to FInd the Leviathan Baby’s Body

Screenshot by Gamepur

The body of the baby leviathan is above the mother’s, sealed away in some rocks. To get to it, Link needs to fire explosive arrows up at the rock to dislodge the body. There are Bomb Flowers all around the cave to help with this. It took us a few shots to get the body to fall, and we kept firing to break loose any precious minerals and gems we could use later. There are a lot in this cave, and they’re worth farming during this side quest. Link can drop down to the body of the baby leviathan and then move it to the rest of the bones with Ultrahand.

How to Assemble the Baby Leviathan’s Skeleton

Screenshot by Gamepur

To rebuild the baby leviathan’s skeleton, Link needs to use Ultrahand to attach the head to the front of the body. It’s easy to see where this is from the direction of the fin. For reference, the fin, of which there’s only one on this body, should be on the baby leviathan’s left-hand side. The head goes on the front of this. The tailbone then goes on the back of the body, connecting the thickest part to the body itself. The tail should get smaller as it extends from the body.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After putting the body back together, Link can speak to Loone to complete the Gerudo’s Colossal Fossil side quest. She’ll thank Link for their efforts and reward them with 50 Rupees. We were gutted when we realized that this questline had no secret fossil armor Link could earn. However, now that the side quest is complete, Link can take the baby leviathan’s fossil out of the cave and use it to build any vehicles players can think of. We’ve seen some players make it into a boat, which seems like the most appropriate thing to do.