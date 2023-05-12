Tears of the Kingdom – Every Ability & How To Unlock Them

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has introduced numerous new ways for players to explore the vast, open-world map of Hyrule. Like in the previous game, fans can travel across the world using a variety of transportation types, solve puzzles, aid local townsfolk, and challenge the resources of the land with special abilities.

** This Guide is currently in progress, and will continue to update as new info becomes available**

Tears of the Kingdom introduces a slew of new abilities for players to take advantage of. These updated mechanics function similarly to options from BoTW like Cryonis or Magnesis, but offer even more control over everything from weapons to generic resources.

Below is everything players need to know about the new abilities in Tears of the Kingdom, and how to unlock them.

Every Ability in Tears of the Kingdom

Image via Nintendo

According to trailers and early gameplay shown for Tears of the Kingdom, there are a number of exciting abilities players will be able to use on their journey. Below are all the new abilities to obtain:

Icon Ability Effects How to Unlock Ascend Allows the player to transfer through solid metal and rock ceilings. Finish Gutanbac Shrine on the Great Sky Island Fuse Offers the ability to combine weapons and arrows with other objects or weapons for stronger combined effects. Finish In-isa Shrine on the Great Sky Island Recall Manipulates time on specific objects, rewinding their motion back to a specific moment. Finish Nachoyah Shrine

on the Great Sky Island Ultrahand Offers the ability to stick objects together, creating new structures or vehicles. Finish Shrine Ukouh Shrine on the Great Sky Island

Each ability in Tears of the Kingdom will be crucial to exploring Hyrule, and solving the mysteries that have cropped up since the previous game. They will also offer Zelda fans a whole new way to interact with the world, and test their creative problem solving skills in inventive and interesting new ways.