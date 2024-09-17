Image Credit: Bethesda
How to solve the Gate Puzzle in Chapter 1 of Plucky Squire
Source: Devolver Digital via Gamepur
The Plucky Squire: How To Open The Gate In Chapter 1

First time seeing words come to life and helping you solve puzzles
Each chapter of The Plucky Squire is filled with puzzles to solve and quests to fulfill. One of these puzzles you’ll encounter quite early in Chapter 1 right after you’re introduced to Violet. The first puzzle will require you to swing open a door by finding words needed to complete the sentence underneath it. Here’s how you can find the missing words to complete the sentence and open the door to the first gate puzzle in Chapter 1 of The Plucky Squire.

How To Find the Word “Gate”

Finding the word "Gate" for the gate puzzle in Chapter 1 of Plucky Squire
Source: Devolver Digital via Gamepur

Once you approach the gate, a small cutscene will play. The game will introduce you to how words can affect the environment helping you solve puzzles. After that, you’ll spot a bush right below our characters. Swing your sword at the bush to uncover the word “Gate.”

Now you need to let Jot pick up the word and insert it into the first blank of the sentence. This will solve the first part of the puzzle. Now, let’s search for the other word to complete the sentence.

How To Find the Word “Open”

Finding the word "Open" for the gate puzzle in Chapter 1 of Plucky Squire
Source: Devolver Digital via Gamepur

Now head towards the right side of the area and you’ll spot a bunch of purple enemies sleeping. Dispatch them all with your sword. After the area is clear, hit the tree in the middle of the area to dislodge the word “Open” from it.

Now pick up the word and insert it into the second blank to complete the sentence, “The Gate Swung Open.” This sentence will magically open the door indicating how changing up the words in a sentence will affect environmental puzzles.

That’s all you need to do to solve the first gate puzzle in Plucky Squire. Now you can progress to the next area. Make sure to stop by the vendor Martina to grab an Art Piece and any other upgrades. If you’re interested in the game, check out our review for it. We’ve also got guides on the stacked books puzzle and finding biscuits for Topsy.

