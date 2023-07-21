The Sims 4 – How To Create & Use Horses?

The Sims 4 Horse Ranch Expansion Pack brings beloved horses to the world of the Sim. Similar to the Pets expansion, the pack offers players the chance to make horses a part of the family. This expansion pack doesn’t only add horses but other ranch items, but an amazing western-style home with a barn, as well as adorable new goats.

This guide will go over all how to create a horse and what exactly to do with them. Sims will have many different interactions with horses and it is a fun feature to add to any Sims story. Horses can also be customized in so many ways, and their breeds can be mixed.

How To Create and Breed Horses in The Sims 4

Screenshot by Gamepur

To add a horse to a Sims family, access the Sims editor menu. Whether a player is creating a new family or has one already created they want to add a horse to, it can be done from the same menu. Select the add a Sim button and click the paw print which will indicate that a player wants to add an animal Sim inside of a human one.

How to Customize a Horse in The Sims 4

Once a horse has been added to the Sims 4 family, players will have the option to customize it. One of the first options to select is what breed the horse is. A lot like with dogs and cats, the game will display images of the different breeds for the player to select from, then they can move on to picking the horse’s traits. Some of the traits will be more difficult to handle than others, while some make the horse needy and loving towards its owners.

Players can paint the horse however they wish, add flowers to its tail, and even include a flower crown on its head. Many different hair choices can be selected, between braided, wavy, or straight. The horse can also be painted to any custom desire, even a rainbow. Horses can be bred with other horses to extend their breed line as well.

What To Do With Horses in the Sims 4

There are countless different things that can be done with horses. Sims can ride them, which will grant the Sims the riding skill, as well as bond with them like other animals and pets in the game by hugging and showing them affection. Horses can become playful as well, especially younger horses, as they can play with balls, rolling on them adorably throughout gameplay.

The Sims 4 players can also brush, wash, and play with their horses inside the fenced-in area. Additionally, horses can walk through normal doors, so they can explore the farmhouse as well as their fenced in living space. For many, this is a horse simulator dream, and the possibilities for digital horse rearing are endless.