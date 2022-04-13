Thrusting Swords in Elden Ring — how to use them and where to find them

Get ready musketeers, here are the only two good rapier-style blades in Elden Ring. Always present and always neglected in every Souls game is the Thrusting Swords class, and in Elden Ring they are slightly better but also not that different.

Thrusting Swords are what they sound like, swords where the primary uses are for rapid a piercing thrust that can be helpful against densely armored and shielded enemies, and stun-locking enemies with lower poise into repeated stabs.

The two kind of good Thrusting Swords are: