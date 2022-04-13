Thrusting Swords in Elden Ring — how to use them and where to find them
They’re here if you really want them.
Get ready musketeers, here are the only two good rapier-style blades in Elden Ring. Always present and always neglected in every Souls game is the Thrusting Swords class, and in Elden Ring they are slightly better but also not that different.
Thrusting Swords are what they sound like, swords where the primary uses are for rapid a piercing thrust that can be helpful against densely armored and shielded enemies, and stun-locking enemies with lower poise into repeated stabs.
The two kind of good Thrusting Swords are:
- Antspur Rapier: What is apparently the stinger of a giant ant fashioned into a rapier, the Antspur Rapier is like all of the other weapons in the thrusting class with the added benefit of incurring Scarlet Rot buildup, which will probably kill most enemies more quickly than the damage put out by the Antspur Rapier’s thrust and stabs. Aside from requiring 10 Strength and 20 Dexterity, the Antspur Rapier is dropped by the NPC Maleigh Marais in the Shaded Castle Castellan.
- Frozen Needle: Composed of a razor thin icepick, the Frozen Needle follows the same move set as most of the Thrusting Swords with the added benefit of Frost buildup. Aside from requiring 11 Strength and 18 Dexterity, players will have to kill the Royal Revenant boss in Kingsrealm Ruins to be able access the room and chest that the Frozen Needle is located in.