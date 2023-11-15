Top 10 Shiny Legendary Pokemon Ranked

Legendary Pokemon are pretty rare, but the only thing rarer than a Legendary is a Shiny Legendary. The official media doesn’t often feature shiny Legendary Pokemon, but considering how rare they are (and how drab some of the shiny forms are), it makes sense why they’d be absent.

These Pokemon already exist as isolated instances, often being the only ones of their kind. However, there have been cases where shiny versions of Legendary Pokemon make it into Pokemon media. No matter how rare or how many soft resets it takes, some of these shiny color changes are worth it for all the coolness and prestige they exude. Here are the top 10 Shiny Legendary Pokemon:

10. Mewtwo

Image by GameFreak

As if this Pokemon couldn’t look any more alien, presenting a green Mewtwo. This version of Mewtwo looks just like it came from outer space, much like the shiny version of Espeon. This new look for Mewtwo almost rivals the original, being more of a striking color to place on an already intimidating Pokemon.

9. Entei

Image by GameFreak

Some shiny Pokemon look good not because they reverse the color palette but because they make the color palette look even better on an already good-looking Pokemon. This is the exact case with Entei. Instead of having a contrasting color at the head, it has a toned-down grey color that matches the rest of its body details. This version of Entei looks older and wiser and is a good addition to your party for all its cool points.

8. Suicune

Image by GameFreak

Shiny Pokemon also presents the opportunity to rethink what a Pokemon could have easily looked like. Suicune is a great example of this, not looking too different from the original save for one color change: the mane on the back of its head. Instead of purple, it’s a royal blue, which fits Suicune much better. The Pokemon looks more color-coordinated and icey this way, a design that perfectly rivals the original layout.

7. Raikou

Image by GameFreak

Some shiny forms add a touch of realism to a Pokemon, which is the case with Raikou. Instead of having the bright yellow on its body and the teal on its whiskers, Raikou boasts a more tiger-centric orange and grey for the whiskers, almost making it resemble a stormy tiger. While the original pops more in terms of color, this complete overhaul helps Raikou look that much more toned down in a very cool way. The gold, rather than the purple, is also a nice touch.

6. Dialga

Image by GameFreak

Dialga is already a cool-looking Pokemon that is hard to beat or perfect on. However, in terms of shiny legendaries, it’s one of the best, turning a royal blue into an illustrious teal color, almost green. Encountering this version out of the blue (pun intended) is a great surprise for the eyes, making it one of the most coveted forms of Dialga in the series. This shiny form changes Dialga enough to make a statement without compromising on the original intent of the design.

5. Lugia

Image by GameFreak

Lugia looks great as a sea and sky surfing Pokemon, so it makes sense that it has a color palette of blue and white. However, no one could guess it would look even better in pink. Shiny Lugia is one of the most popular shiny legendaries, and it isn’t hard to explain why. The magenta Lugia is a great example of a Pokemon that looks better when you twist the colors to contrast the original, almost looking red.

4. Latias

Image by GameFreak

Pokemon that look golden due to their shiny forms are fantastic additions to any team, almost for aesthetics alone. Latias is the golden standard of these shinies, looking bolder and more beautiful than her original form. Shiny Latias is easily one of the most sought-after shinies for her golden color, one that’s looked good in games since the early days of Pokemon. The green accents are a nice touch, contrasting the gold quite nicely.

3. Cresselia

Image by GameFreak

If there were ever a Legendary Pokemon that looked better as a Shiny than as the original color palette, Cresselia would be one of them. It looks almost more sent-from-space than the original, with blue rings illuminating more ominously than the original pink. The purple mixes in well with these new rings, giving Cresselia a more muted, calm tone than ever before, which is why we ranked them so highly.

2. Moltres

Image by GameFreak

Moltres may already be rocking the phoenix look, but the shiny form of Moltres does nothing but further emphasize the aesthetic. Pink flames are a great way to change a Pokemon’s look, which is why Moltres succeeds so well as a shiny design. Its iconic pink flame look that mixes well with the initial design is why it’s second only to one of the best shiny Legendary Pokemon ever.

1. Reshiram

Image by GameFreak

If you thought the original Reshiram looked cool, consider everything that the shiny form changes about the original design. According to the game’s title, nothing from the original is taken away; it’s still a largely white Pokemon since Reshiram was distinctly built to be white. No, the charming part about this Pokemon’s shiny form is threefold: first, the golden bands that make the Pokemon look more elite, followed by the eye color change from blue to an intimidating red, and finally from the flames that are not red, but a stark, striking pink. This design improves on the original without taking anything away, making it one of the best shiny Legendaries to catch out in the Pokemon world.