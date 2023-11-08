Every Item in Pokemon Go & What They Do

Every item has a use in Pokemon Go. Knowing about all of the items you can find and what they do will help you be a better trainer.

Image via Pokemon Company

Image via Niantic

Pokemon Go is one of the most item-heavy spinoff titles in the Pokemon franchise. For every mechanic, such as Mega Evolution or any other specialized evolution, there is a corresponding item to go along with it.

If you’ve had Pokemon Go for a while and are just now coming back to it for the first time in years, many of these new items may seem confusing. Or, if you’re just getting started with the game, you may be inundated with items, wondering where to use each of them. This guide relays every item you can get in Pokemon Go and their uses. Since inventory space is limited, you can utilize this guide to determine which items you want to keep and which are better off just being discarded for now.

All Potions in Pokemon Go

Potions in Pokemon Go
Image via Niantic/Pokemon Co.

Potions and Revives are your main way of restoring Pokemon back into tip-top shape after they’ve fainted. Without Revives, you can’t use Potions on them to recover their health. Since Revives are relatively rare in comparison to items like PokeBalls and Potions in Pokemon Go, my best advice is to reserve your Revives for the hardest hitters on your team, when they happen to fall.

Item NameDescriptionUseRequirements to UseHow To Obtain
PotionHeals your Pokemon by 20 HP.For healing your Pokemon.Level 5PokeStops, Level Up
Super PotionHeals your Pokemon by 50 HP.For healing your Pokemon.Level 10PokeStops, Level Up
Hyper PotionHeals Pokemon by 200 HP.For healing Pokemon.Level 15PokeStops, Level Up
Max PotionHeals a Pokemon fully.For healing your Pokemon.Level 25PokeStops, Level Up
ReviveRevives your Pokemon, restoring half of their health.For healing your Pokemon.Level 5PokeStops, Level Up
Max ReviveRevives a Pokemon, returning their health to full.For healing your Pokemon.Level 30PokeStop, Level Up

All PokeBalls in Pokemon Go

pokeball-pokemon-go
Image via Niantic/Pokemon Co.

PokeBalls are necessary for everything you do in Pokemon Go. Since there are comparatively fewer battles than in mainline Pokemon games, Pokemon Go is much more dependent on PokeBalls. It’s a good thing that you can find them almost anywhere; I’ve received these as Gifts, found them at PokeStops, or obtained PokeBalls as rewards for Levelling Up.

Item NameDescriptionUseRequirements to UseHow To Obtain
Poke BallAn item used to capture a Pokemon. Has a standard rate of success.For Pokemon capture.NoneShops, Level Ups, or PokeStops
Great BallAn item used to capture a Pokemon. Has a higher chance of success than a Poke Ball.For Pokemon capture.Level 12Shops, Level Ups, or PokeStops
Ultra BallAn item used to capture a Pokemon. Has a higher chance of success than a Great Ball.For Pokemon capture.Level 20Shops, Level Ups, or PokeStops
Premier BallAn item used to capture a Pokemon after a Raid Battle.For Pokemon capture.NoneRaid Battles
Master BallAn item used to capture a Pokemon. It always catches the Pokemon.For Pokemon capture.NoneSpecial Research

All Eggs and Incubators in Pokemon Go

pokemon-egg-pokemon-go
Image via Niantic/Pokemon Co.

Eggs and the Incubators that keep them warm for you, are important in Pokemon Go. Eggs are unique in that they can provide Pokemon for you that you normally might not see in your local area. Location exclusiveness is moot here, so with every Egg you run the chance of finding a super rare Pokemon. In Pokemon Go, there are a number of Incubation chambers and Egg types that you can work with to get some rare Pokemon, such as:

Item NameDescriptionUseRequirements to UseHow To Obtain
EggA Pokemon Egg that will one day hatch. Comes in 2, 5, 7, 10, and 12 km distance requirements to hatch.For expanding your PokeDex.NonePokeStops
Egg IncubatorUse this to hatch your Egg.For expanding your PokeDex.NoneShop, Level Up
Super IncubatorUse this to hatch your Egg. It expires after three uses.For expanding your PokeDex.NoneShop
Lucky EggDoubles experience gained for 30 minutes. For leveling up more effectively.NoneShop, Level Up

All Food Items and Berries in Pokemon Go

Pokemon-go-berry
Image via Niantic/Pokemon Co.

Food items are useful, both for Pokemon that are yours and Pokemon that aren’t. You can use Berries for all kinds of tasks. I like giving them to my Buddy as a snack or using a berry to encourage a Pokemon while they’re in a Gym. Different Berries have various ways of helping you, while Poffins are beneficial treats for your Pokemon that can improve their happiness.

Item NameDescriptionUseRequirements to UseHow To Obtain
Razz BerryAn item used to encourage Pokemon capture.For Pokemon capture.Level 8PokeStops, Level Up
Golden Razz BerryAn item used to encourage Pokemon capture. It’s much stronger than a regular Razz Berry.For Pokemon capture.NoneRaid Battles
Nanab BerrySlows Pokemon down while attempting to capture them.For Pokemon capture.Level 8PokeStops, Level Up
Pinap BerryResults in double the candy obtained from Pokemon capture.For Pokemon capture.Level 8PokeStops, Level Up
PoffinA delicious food that promotes Pokemon happiness.For Pokemon happiness.NoneShop
Silver Pinap BerryResults in 2.3x candy boost once a Pokemon is caught. Also increases the catch rate by 80%.For Pokemon capture.NoneRaid Battles

All Battle Items in Pokemon Go

battle-icon-go
Image via Niantic/Pokemon Co.

Battle Items in Pokemon Go can help your Pokemon get sturdily prepared for fights with Team Rocket, or Gyms. Whether you want to level up your Pokemon as fast as possible or teach them a few new moves, items like TMs and Rare Candies have your back. I’ve used Shadow Shards and Purified Gems to help turn the Shadow Pokemon I’ve rescued into normal Pokemon again, so that they can become full-fledged members of my team.

Item NameDescriptionUseRequirements to UseHow To Obtain
Charge TMTeaches one of your Pokemon a Charge Move.For Pokemon fighting upgrades.NoneRaid Battles
Elite Charge TMTeaches a specific Charge move to your Pokemon.For Pokemon fighting upgrades.NoneComplete Go Battle League Season at Rank 7
Elite Fast TMTeaches a specific Fast move to your Pokemon.For Pokemon fighting upgrades.NoneComplete Go Battle League Season at Rank 7
Fast TMTeaches a Pokemon a Fast move.For Pokemon fighting upgrades.NoneRaids
Premium Raid PassAllows you to participate in multiple Raid Battles.For raids.NoneStore
Purified GemHelps calm Shadow Pokemon down after capturing them after a Raid Battle.For helping Shadow Pokemon.NoneCombination of Shadow Crystals
Raid PassAllows for participation in one Raid Battle.For raids.NoneOnce a day, via a Gym
Shadow ShardsCollect 5 of these to create a purified gem.For helping Shadow Pokemon.NoneCombine Shadow Crystals

All Lures in Pokemon Go

lure-pokemon-go
Image via Niantic/Pokemon Co.

Lures are items you can attach to PokeStops to help encourage various Pokemon to appear in Pokemon Go. Whether you want Water, Grass, or Electric types, there’s a Lure for various Pokemon out there for you to collect and use. Some Lures have even helped me evolve my Pokemon, but that all depends on the species.

Item NameDescriptionUseRequirements to UseHow To Obtain
Glacial Lure ModuleAttracts Ice and Water types to a PokeStop for 30 minutes.For attracting Pokemon and evolution.NoneShop
Lure ModuleAttracts Pokemon to a PokeStop for 30 minutes. For expanding your PokeDexNoneShop, Level Up
Mossy Lure ModuleAttracts Bug, Poison and Grass Pokemon to a PokeStop. It also allows Eevee to evolve into Leafeon.For expanding your PokeDex and evolving Pokemon.NoneShop
Rainy Lure ModuleAttracts Water types to a PokeStop for 30 minutes. Allows Sliggoo to evolve into Goodra.For expanding your PokeDex and evolving Pokemon.NoneShop
Sparkly Lure ModuleAttracts Pokemon to a given PokeStop for 30 minutes. Gives players Gimmighoul coins with every PokeStop spin. For expanding your PokeDex and evolving Pokemon.NoneSend a Postcard to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

All Evolutionary Items in Pokemon Go

coin-pokemon-go
Image via Niantic/Pokemon Co.

There are plenty of evolutionary items in Pokemon Go that help Pokemon grow from their smallest to their mightiest forms. Items that help particular Pokemon evolve, like the Magnetic Lure Module, Sinnoh Stone, and Up-Grade, are all important for game balance, which is why sometimes these items are hard to find. There are a ton of them to obtain, I’ve found these items through quests or just by Pokemon Go giving it to me. The items that you can get in Pokemon Go include the following:

Item NameDescriptionUseRequirements to UseHow To Obtain
Coin BagUse the Coin Bag to spawn Gimmighoul for one hour.For collecting a specific Pokemon.NoneAfter Connecting to Scarlet and Violet
Dragon ScaleAn evolution item for Seadra.For evolution.NonePokeStops
Gimmighoul CoinA coin from Gimmighoul.For expanding your PokeDex.NoneSpin Golden PokeStops
King’s RockEvolves Slowpoke and Poliwhirl.For expanding your PokeDexNonePokeStop
Metal CoatEvolves Scyther and Onix.For expanding your PokeDexNonePokeStop
Rare CandyTurns into any candy for a given Pokemon, allowing you to level up even rare ones.For Pokemon growth.NoneRaid Battles
Sinnoh StoneHelps various Sinnoh Pokemon evolve.For expanding your PokeDexNoneTrainer Battles/Research Breakthrough
Sun StoneUsed to evolve Gloom and Sukern.For expanding your PokeDexNonePokeStop
Unova StoneHelps certain Pokemon from Unova evolve.For expanding your PokeDexNoneField Research
Up GradeEvolves Porygon.For expanding your PokeDexNonePokeStops

All Utility Items in Pokemon Go

bag-go-pokemon
Image via Niantic/Pokemon Co.

Utility items are used to improve your gameplay throughout Pokemon Go by helping you level up your Pokemon, character, Pokemon storage, or even your Bag. When I’ve interacted with other players in Pokemon Go, I’ve received items via Gifts to help bolster my supplies. Upgrades to your Bag or Pokemon Storage System can make the game easier so that you don’t have to release Pokemon or dump items unnecessarily.

Item NameDescriptionUseRequirements to UseHow To Obtain
Bag UpgradeUpgrades the amount of items that your bag can carry.For storage capacity.NoneShop
CameraTakes photos while playing with your Pokemon.For taking pictures of Pokemon.NoneAutomatically
GiftThese can be sent to your friends, or received from them.For community purposes.NonePokeStops
IncenseAttract Pokemon to your location for 30 minutes.For expanding your PokeDexNoneShop, Level Up
Mystery BoxSpawns Meltan for 30 minutes.For expanding your PokeDexNoneConnection to Pokemon Let’s Go
Pokemon Storage UpgradeUpgrades the storage capacity of your Pokemon Storage. It upgrades by 50 per unit, and the maximum capacity is 2,000.For expanding your PokeDexNoneShop
Star PieceImproves the Stardust you earn by 50% for a given time.For Pokemon growth.Level 10Shop, Level Up
StardustAllows you to Power Up Pokemon.For Pokemon growth.Level 10Pokemon Capture

