Every Item in Pokemon Go & What They Do

Pokemon Go is one of the most item-heavy spinoff titles in the Pokemon franchise. For every mechanic, such as Mega Evolution or any other specialized evolution, there is a corresponding item to go along with it.

If you’ve had Pokemon Go for a while and are just now coming back to it for the first time in years, many of these new items may seem confusing. Or, if you’re just getting started with the game, you may be inundated with items, wondering where to use each of them. This guide relays every item you can get in Pokemon Go and their uses. Since inventory space is limited, you can utilize this guide to determine which items you want to keep and which are better off just being discarded for now.

Related: 5 Fastest Ways To Get Best Buddy Status In Pokemon Go

All Potions in Pokemon Go

Image via Niantic/Pokemon Co.

Potions and Revives are your main way of restoring Pokemon back into tip-top shape after they’ve fainted. Without Revives, you can’t use Potions on them to recover their health. Since Revives are relatively rare in comparison to items like PokeBalls and Potions in Pokemon Go, my best advice is to reserve your Revives for the hardest hitters on your team, when they happen to fall.

Item Name Description Use Requirements to Use How To Obtain Potion Heals your Pokemon by 20 HP. For healing your Pokemon. Level 5 PokeStops, Level Up Super Potion Heals your Pokemon by 50 HP. For healing your Pokemon. Level 10 PokeStops, Level Up Hyper Potion Heals Pokemon by 200 HP. For healing Pokemon. Level 15 PokeStops, Level Up Max Potion Heals a Pokemon fully. For healing your Pokemon. Level 25 PokeStops, Level Up Revive Revives your Pokemon, restoring half of their health. For healing your Pokemon. Level 5 PokeStops, Level Up Max Revive Revives a Pokemon, returning their health to full. For healing your Pokemon. Level 30 PokeStop, Level Up

All PokeBalls in Pokemon Go

Image via Niantic/Pokemon Co.

PokeBalls are necessary for everything you do in Pokemon Go. Since there are comparatively fewer battles than in mainline Pokemon games, Pokemon Go is much more dependent on PokeBalls. It’s a good thing that you can find them almost anywhere; I’ve received these as Gifts, found them at PokeStops, or obtained PokeBalls as rewards for Levelling Up.

Item Name Description Use Requirements to Use How To Obtain Poke Ball An item used to capture a Pokemon. Has a standard rate of success. For Pokemon capture. None Shops, Level Ups, or PokeStops Great Ball An item used to capture a Pokemon. Has a higher chance of success than a Poke Ball. For Pokemon capture. Level 12 Shops, Level Ups, or PokeStops Ultra Ball An item used to capture a Pokemon. Has a higher chance of success than a Great Ball. For Pokemon capture. Level 20 Shops, Level Ups, or PokeStops Premier Ball An item used to capture a Pokemon after a Raid Battle. For Pokemon capture. None Raid Battles Master Ball An item used to capture a Pokemon. It always catches the Pokemon. For Pokemon capture. None Special Research

All Eggs and Incubators in Pokemon Go

Image via Niantic/Pokemon Co.

Eggs and the Incubators that keep them warm for you, are important in Pokemon Go. Eggs are unique in that they can provide Pokemon for you that you normally might not see in your local area. Location exclusiveness is moot here, so with every Egg you run the chance of finding a super rare Pokemon. In Pokemon Go, there are a number of Incubation chambers and Egg types that you can work with to get some rare Pokemon, such as:

Item Name Description Use Requirements to Use How To Obtain Egg A Pokemon Egg that will one day hatch. Comes in 2, 5, 7, 10, and 12 km distance requirements to hatch. For expanding your PokeDex. None PokeStops Egg Incubator Use this to hatch your Egg. For expanding your PokeDex. None Shop, Level Up Super Incubator Use this to hatch your Egg. It expires after three uses. For expanding your PokeDex. None Shop Lucky Egg Doubles experience gained for 30 minutes. For leveling up more effectively. None Shop, Level Up

All Food Items and Berries in Pokemon Go

Image via Niantic/Pokemon Co.

Food items are useful, both for Pokemon that are yours and Pokemon that aren’t. You can use Berries for all kinds of tasks. I like giving them to my Buddy as a snack or using a berry to encourage a Pokemon while they’re in a Gym. Different Berries have various ways of helping you, while Poffins are beneficial treats for your Pokemon that can improve their happiness.

Item Name Description Use Requirements to Use How To Obtain Razz Berry An item used to encourage Pokemon capture. For Pokemon capture. Level 8 PokeStops, Level Up Golden Razz Berry An item used to encourage Pokemon capture. It’s much stronger than a regular Razz Berry. For Pokemon capture. None Raid Battles Nanab Berry Slows Pokemon down while attempting to capture them. For Pokemon capture. Level 8 PokeStops, Level Up Pinap Berry Results in double the candy obtained from Pokemon capture. For Pokemon capture. Level 8 PokeStops, Level Up Poffin A delicious food that promotes Pokemon happiness. For Pokemon happiness. None Shop Silver Pinap Berry Results in 2.3x candy boost once a Pokemon is caught. Also increases the catch rate by 80%. For Pokemon capture. None Raid Battles

All Battle Items in Pokemon Go

Image via Niantic/Pokemon Co.

Battle Items in Pokemon Go can help your Pokemon get sturdily prepared for fights with Team Rocket, or Gyms. Whether you want to level up your Pokemon as fast as possible or teach them a few new moves, items like TMs and Rare Candies have your back. I’ve used Shadow Shards and Purified Gems to help turn the Shadow Pokemon I’ve rescued into normal Pokemon again, so that they can become full-fledged members of my team.

Item Name Description Use Requirements to Use How To Obtain Charge TM Teaches one of your Pokemon a Charge Move. For Pokemon fighting upgrades. None Raid Battles Elite Charge TM Teaches a specific Charge move to your Pokemon. For Pokemon fighting upgrades. None Complete Go Battle League Season at Rank 7 Elite Fast TM Teaches a specific Fast move to your Pokemon. For Pokemon fighting upgrades. None Complete Go Battle League Season at Rank 7 Fast TM Teaches a Pokemon a Fast move. For Pokemon fighting upgrades. None Raids Premium Raid Pass Allows you to participate in multiple Raid Battles. For raids. None Store Purified Gem Helps calm Shadow Pokemon down after capturing them after a Raid Battle. For helping Shadow Pokemon. None Combination of Shadow Crystals Raid Pass Allows for participation in one Raid Battle. For raids. None Once a day, via a Gym Shadow Shards Collect 5 of these to create a purified gem. For helping Shadow Pokemon. None Combine Shadow Crystals

All Lures in Pokemon Go

Image via Niantic/Pokemon Co.

Lures are items you can attach to PokeStops to help encourage various Pokemon to appear in Pokemon Go. Whether you want Water, Grass, or Electric types, there’s a Lure for various Pokemon out there for you to collect and use. Some Lures have even helped me evolve my Pokemon, but that all depends on the species.

Item Name Description Use Requirements to Use How To Obtain Glacial Lure Module Attracts Ice and Water types to a PokeStop for 30 minutes. For attracting Pokemon and evolution. None Shop Lure Module Attracts Pokemon to a PokeStop for 30 minutes. For expanding your PokeDex None Shop, Level Up Mossy Lure Module Attracts Bug, Poison and Grass Pokemon to a PokeStop. It also allows Eevee to evolve into Leafeon. For expanding your PokeDex and evolving Pokemon. None Shop Rainy Lure Module Attracts Water types to a PokeStop for 30 minutes. Allows Sliggoo to evolve into Goodra. For expanding your PokeDex and evolving Pokemon. None Shop Sparkly Lure Module Attracts Pokemon to a given PokeStop for 30 minutes. Gives players Gimmighoul coins with every PokeStop spin. For expanding your PokeDex and evolving Pokemon. None Send a Postcard to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

All Evolutionary Items in Pokemon Go

Image via Niantic/Pokemon Co.

There are plenty of evolutionary items in Pokemon Go that help Pokemon grow from their smallest to their mightiest forms. Items that help particular Pokemon evolve, like the Magnetic Lure Module, Sinnoh Stone, and Up-Grade, are all important for game balance, which is why sometimes these items are hard to find. There are a ton of them to obtain, I’ve found these items through quests or just by Pokemon Go giving it to me. The items that you can get in Pokemon Go include the following:

Item Name Description Use Requirements to Use How To Obtain Coin Bag Use the Coin Bag to spawn Gimmighoul for one hour. For collecting a specific Pokemon. None After Connecting to Scarlet and Violet Dragon Scale An evolution item for Seadra. For evolution. None PokeStops Gimmighoul Coin A coin from Gimmighoul. For expanding your PokeDex. None Spin Golden PokeStops King’s Rock Evolves Slowpoke and Poliwhirl. For expanding your PokeDex None PokeStop Metal Coat Evolves Scyther and Onix. For expanding your PokeDex None PokeStop Rare Candy Turns into any candy for a given Pokemon, allowing you to level up even rare ones. For Pokemon growth. None Raid Battles Sinnoh Stone Helps various Sinnoh Pokemon evolve. For expanding your PokeDex None Trainer Battles/Research Breakthrough Sun Stone Used to evolve Gloom and Sukern. For expanding your PokeDex None PokeStop Unova Stone Helps certain Pokemon from Unova evolve. For expanding your PokeDex None Field Research Up Grade Evolves Porygon. For expanding your PokeDex None PokeStops

Related: The best Pokémon to have in Pokémon GO

All Utility Items in Pokemon Go

Image via Niantic/Pokemon Co.

Utility items are used to improve your gameplay throughout Pokemon Go by helping you level up your Pokemon, character, Pokemon storage, or even your Bag. When I’ve interacted with other players in Pokemon Go, I’ve received items via Gifts to help bolster my supplies. Upgrades to your Bag or Pokemon Storage System can make the game easier so that you don’t have to release Pokemon or dump items unnecessarily.