Every Item in Pokemon Go & What They Do
Every item has a use in Pokemon Go. Knowing about all of the items you can find and what they do will help you be a better trainer.
Pokemon Go is one of the most item-heavy spinoff titles in the Pokemon franchise. For every mechanic, such as Mega Evolution or any other specialized evolution, there is a corresponding item to go along with it.
If you’ve had Pokemon Go for a while and are just now coming back to it for the first time in years, many of these new items may seem confusing. Or, if you’re just getting started with the game, you may be inundated with items, wondering where to use each of them. This guide relays every item you can get in Pokemon Go and their uses. Since inventory space is limited, you can utilize this guide to determine which items you want to keep and which are better off just being discarded for now.
All Potions in Pokemon Go
Potions and Revives are your main way of restoring Pokemon back into tip-top shape after they’ve fainted. Without Revives, you can’t use Potions on them to recover their health. Since Revives are relatively rare in comparison to items like PokeBalls and Potions in Pokemon Go, my best advice is to reserve your Revives for the hardest hitters on your team, when they happen to fall.
|Item Name
|Description
|Use
|Requirements to Use
|How To Obtain
|Potion
|Heals your Pokemon by 20 HP.
|For healing your Pokemon.
|Level 5
|PokeStops, Level Up
|Super Potion
|Heals your Pokemon by 50 HP.
|For healing your Pokemon.
|Level 10
|PokeStops, Level Up
|Hyper Potion
|Heals Pokemon by 200 HP.
|For healing Pokemon.
|Level 15
|PokeStops, Level Up
|Max Potion
|Heals a Pokemon fully.
|For healing your Pokemon.
|Level 25
|PokeStops, Level Up
|Revive
|Revives your Pokemon, restoring half of their health.
|For healing your Pokemon.
|Level 5
|PokeStops, Level Up
|Max Revive
|Revives a Pokemon, returning their health to full.
|For healing your Pokemon.
|Level 30
|PokeStop, Level Up
All PokeBalls in Pokemon Go
PokeBalls are necessary for everything you do in Pokemon Go. Since there are comparatively fewer battles than in mainline Pokemon games, Pokemon Go is much more dependent on PokeBalls. It’s a good thing that you can find them almost anywhere; I’ve received these as Gifts, found them at PokeStops, or obtained PokeBalls as rewards for Levelling Up.
|Item Name
|Description
|Use
|Requirements to Use
|How To Obtain
|Poke Ball
|An item used to capture a Pokemon. Has a standard rate of success.
|For Pokemon capture.
|None
|Shops, Level Ups, or PokeStops
|Great Ball
|An item used to capture a Pokemon. Has a higher chance of success than a Poke Ball.
|For Pokemon capture.
|Level 12
|Shops, Level Ups, or PokeStops
|Ultra Ball
|An item used to capture a Pokemon. Has a higher chance of success than a Great Ball.
|For Pokemon capture.
|Level 20
|Shops, Level Ups, or PokeStops
|Premier Ball
|An item used to capture a Pokemon after a Raid Battle.
|For Pokemon capture.
|None
|Raid Battles
|Master Ball
|An item used to capture a Pokemon. It always catches the Pokemon.
|For Pokemon capture.
|None
|Special Research
All Eggs and Incubators in Pokemon Go
Eggs and the Incubators that keep them warm for you, are important in Pokemon Go. Eggs are unique in that they can provide Pokemon for you that you normally might not see in your local area. Location exclusiveness is moot here, so with every Egg you run the chance of finding a super rare Pokemon. In Pokemon Go, there are a number of Incubation chambers and Egg types that you can work with to get some rare Pokemon, such as:
|Item Name
|Description
|Use
|Requirements to Use
|How To Obtain
|Egg
|A Pokemon Egg that will one day hatch. Comes in 2, 5, 7, 10, and 12 km distance requirements to hatch.
|For expanding your PokeDex.
|None
|PokeStops
|Egg Incubator
|Use this to hatch your Egg.
|For expanding your PokeDex.
|None
|Shop, Level Up
|Super Incubator
|Use this to hatch your Egg. It expires after three uses.
|For expanding your PokeDex.
|None
|Shop
|Lucky Egg
|Doubles experience gained for 30 minutes.
|For leveling up more effectively.
|None
|Shop, Level Up
All Food Items and Berries in Pokemon Go
Food items are useful, both for Pokemon that are yours and Pokemon that aren’t. You can use Berries for all kinds of tasks. I like giving them to my Buddy as a snack or using a berry to encourage a Pokemon while they’re in a Gym. Different Berries have various ways of helping you, while Poffins are beneficial treats for your Pokemon that can improve their happiness.
|Item Name
|Description
|Use
|Requirements to Use
|How To Obtain
|Razz Berry
|An item used to encourage Pokemon capture.
|For Pokemon capture.
|Level 8
|PokeStops, Level Up
|Golden Razz Berry
|An item used to encourage Pokemon capture. It’s much stronger than a regular Razz Berry.
|For Pokemon capture.
|None
|Raid Battles
|Nanab Berry
|Slows Pokemon down while attempting to capture them.
|For Pokemon capture.
|Level 8
|PokeStops, Level Up
|Pinap Berry
|Results in double the candy obtained from Pokemon capture.
|For Pokemon capture.
|Level 8
|PokeStops, Level Up
|Poffin
|A delicious food that promotes Pokemon happiness.
|For Pokemon happiness.
|None
|Shop
|Silver Pinap Berry
|Results in 2.3x candy boost once a Pokemon is caught. Also increases the catch rate by 80%.
|For Pokemon capture.
|None
|Raid Battles
All Battle Items in Pokemon Go
Battle Items in Pokemon Go can help your Pokemon get sturdily prepared for fights with Team Rocket, or Gyms. Whether you want to level up your Pokemon as fast as possible or teach them a few new moves, items like TMs and Rare Candies have your back. I’ve used Shadow Shards and Purified Gems to help turn the Shadow Pokemon I’ve rescued into normal Pokemon again, so that they can become full-fledged members of my team.
|Item Name
|Description
|Use
|Requirements to Use
|How To Obtain
|Charge TM
|Teaches one of your Pokemon a Charge Move.
|For Pokemon fighting upgrades.
|None
|Raid Battles
|Elite Charge TM
|Teaches a specific Charge move to your Pokemon.
|For Pokemon fighting upgrades.
|None
|Complete Go Battle League Season at Rank 7
|Elite Fast TM
|Teaches a specific Fast move to your Pokemon.
|For Pokemon fighting upgrades.
|None
|Complete Go Battle League Season at Rank 7
|Fast TM
|Teaches a Pokemon a Fast move.
|For Pokemon fighting upgrades.
|None
|Raids
|Premium Raid Pass
|Allows you to participate in multiple Raid Battles.
|For raids.
|None
|Store
|Purified Gem
|Helps calm Shadow Pokemon down after capturing them after a Raid Battle.
|For helping Shadow Pokemon.
|None
|Combination of Shadow Crystals
|Raid Pass
|Allows for participation in one Raid Battle.
|For raids.
|None
|Once a day, via a Gym
|Shadow Shards
|Collect 5 of these to create a purified gem.
|For helping Shadow Pokemon.
|None
|Combine Shadow Crystals
All Lures in Pokemon Go
Lures are items you can attach to PokeStops to help encourage various Pokemon to appear in Pokemon Go. Whether you want Water, Grass, or Electric types, there’s a Lure for various Pokemon out there for you to collect and use. Some Lures have even helped me evolve my Pokemon, but that all depends on the species.
|Item Name
|Description
|Use
|Requirements to Use
|How To Obtain
|Glacial Lure Module
|Attracts Ice and Water types to a PokeStop for 30 minutes.
|For attracting Pokemon and evolution.
|None
|Shop
|Lure Module
|Attracts Pokemon to a PokeStop for 30 minutes.
|For expanding your PokeDex
|None
|Shop, Level Up
|Mossy Lure Module
|Attracts Bug, Poison and Grass Pokemon to a PokeStop. It also allows Eevee to evolve into Leafeon.
|For expanding your PokeDex and evolving Pokemon.
|None
|Shop
|Rainy Lure Module
|Attracts Water types to a PokeStop for 30 minutes. Allows Sliggoo to evolve into Goodra.
|For expanding your PokeDex and evolving Pokemon.
|None
|Shop
|Sparkly Lure Module
|Attracts Pokemon to a given PokeStop for 30 minutes. Gives players Gimmighoul coins with every PokeStop spin.
|For expanding your PokeDex and evolving Pokemon.
|None
|Send a Postcard to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
All Evolutionary Items in Pokemon Go
There are plenty of evolutionary items in Pokemon Go that help Pokemon grow from their smallest to their mightiest forms. Items that help particular Pokemon evolve, like the Magnetic Lure Module, Sinnoh Stone, and Up-Grade, are all important for game balance, which is why sometimes these items are hard to find. There are a ton of them to obtain, I’ve found these items through quests or just by Pokemon Go giving it to me. The items that you can get in Pokemon Go include the following:
|Item Name
|Description
|Use
|Requirements to Use
|How To Obtain
|Coin Bag
|Use the Coin Bag to spawn Gimmighoul for one hour.
|For collecting a specific Pokemon.
|None
|After Connecting to Scarlet and Violet
|Dragon Scale
|An evolution item for Seadra.
|For evolution.
|None
|PokeStops
|Gimmighoul Coin
|A coin from Gimmighoul.
|For expanding your PokeDex.
|None
|Spin Golden PokeStops
|King’s Rock
|Evolves Slowpoke and Poliwhirl.
|For expanding your PokeDex
|None
|PokeStop
|Metal Coat
|Evolves Scyther and Onix.
|For expanding your PokeDex
|None
|PokeStop
|Rare Candy
|Turns into any candy for a given Pokemon, allowing you to level up even rare ones.
|For Pokemon growth.
|None
|Raid Battles
|Sinnoh Stone
|Helps various Sinnoh Pokemon evolve.
|For expanding your PokeDex
|None
|Trainer Battles/Research Breakthrough
|Sun Stone
|Used to evolve Gloom and Sukern.
|For expanding your PokeDex
|None
|PokeStop
|Unova Stone
|Helps certain Pokemon from Unova evolve.
|For expanding your PokeDex
|None
|Field Research
|Up Grade
|Evolves Porygon.
|For expanding your PokeDex
|None
|PokeStops
All Utility Items in Pokemon Go
Utility items are used to improve your gameplay throughout Pokemon Go by helping you level up your Pokemon, character, Pokemon storage, or even your Bag. When I’ve interacted with other players in Pokemon Go, I’ve received items via Gifts to help bolster my supplies. Upgrades to your Bag or Pokemon Storage System can make the game easier so that you don’t have to release Pokemon or dump items unnecessarily.
|Item Name
|Description
|Use
|Requirements to Use
|How To Obtain
|Bag Upgrade
|Upgrades the amount of items that your bag can carry.
|For storage capacity.
|None
|Shop
|Camera
|Takes photos while playing with your Pokemon.
|For taking pictures of Pokemon.
|None
|Automatically
|Gift
|These can be sent to your friends, or received from them.
|For community purposes.
|None
|PokeStops
|Incense
|Attract Pokemon to your location for 30 minutes.
|For expanding your PokeDex
|None
|Shop, Level Up
|Lucky Egg
|Doubles experience gained for 30 minutes.
|For leveling up more effectively.
|None
|Shop, Level Up
|Mystery Box
|Spawns Meltan for 30 minutes.
|For expanding your PokeDex
|None
|Connection to Pokemon Let’s Go
|Pokemon Storage Upgrade
|Upgrades the storage capacity of your Pokemon Storage. It upgrades by 50 per unit, and the maximum capacity is 2,000.
|For expanding your PokeDex
|None
|Shop
|Star Piece
|Improves the Stardust you earn by 50% for a given time.
|For Pokemon growth.
|Level 10
|Shop, Level Up
|Stardust
|Allows you to Power Up Pokemon.
|For Pokemon growth.
|Level 10
|Pokemon Capture