Tower of Fantasy beginner’s guide – tips and tricks

Tower of Fantasy is an open-world action RPG that packs a lot of content. Hence, beginners venturing into the game might get overwhelmed as there are several nuances to understand, which may ultimately take a lot of time. That said, there are always measures you can take to ensure that your journey in the game is smooth and hassle-free up to some extent. This beginner’s guide lists the best tips and tricks to help you get started in Tower of Fantasy.

Conserve your main quest exp

Tower of Fantasy boasts a unique mechanic where you can only earn a specific amount of exp per day. There is an exp cap that resets every day, and you cannot go beyond the limit. This feature has been introduced to prevent players from going overboard with farming exp and reaching the end game too soon.

Since this is the case, be careful not to waste the exp you earn from story quests by going over the daily limit. This simply means if you are near your daily exp limit, avoid completing story quests as most of the exp will go to waste. Instead, you can do side or daily/weekly quests that will yield less exp than main story quests.

Join a Crew

There is no reason not to join a crew, whereas there are many perks to doing so. Once you join a Crew, you’ll be able to donate resources, which will net you Crew tokens. These tokens then can be used in the Crew store, where you can buy important items such as Potent Omnium crystal and Missile Barrage shard. Hence, it’s recommended to join a Crew as soon as you are able to do so.

Completing Daily and Weekly tasks

Apart from the main story quests, there are daily and weekly quests that you can complete to earn some sweet rewards. Since these quests refresh daily and weekly, you might ignore them while focusing on other aspects of the game. However, although the rewards might not seem a lot at first glance, these accumulate over time and will be vital for your progression.

Exploration is key

The world in Tower of Fantasy is immense, and there is much to unravel. Although the game’s objective is to finish the storyline and move to the end, do not shy away from exploring every nook and corner. Not only will you get to see different landscapes of the game, but you will also find hidden places and treasures, collect resources, encounter various enemies and trigger side quests. In general, the more you explore, the more you’re likely to comprehend various aspects of the game.