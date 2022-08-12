When it comes to playing any MMO like Tower of Fantasy, one of the most important things you want to look out for is to see whether the game has a server in your region that you can play on. That way, players all over the world to be able to play the game without having to deal with high ping. When it comes to Tower of Fantasy, the game has a large list of servers across many different regions. So, players who reside in Europe or Asia will be able to play the game as intended. So, the question is, in what regions does Tower of Fantasy has servers in and what are all the servers in each region?

Tower of Fantasy full server list – Servers for every region

Tower of Fantasy has five regions that it hosts servers on: North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, and Southeast Asia. Here are all the Tower of Fantasy servers for every region.

North America

Azure Plane

Eternium Phantasy

Freedom-Oasis

Frontier

Libera

Lunalite

Myriad

New Era

Nightfall

Nirvana

Observer

Oumuamua

Radiant

Silver Bridge

Solaris

Sol-III

Starlight

Tempest

The Glades

The worlds between

Europe

Alintheus

Aimanium

Andoes

Anomora

Astora

Blumous

Celestialrise

Cosmos

Dyrnwyn

Elypium

Espoir IV

Estrela

Ether

Excalibur

Ex Nihilor

Futuria

Hephaestus

Iter

Kuura

Lyramiel

Lycoris

Magenta

Magia Przygoda Aida

Midgard

Olivine

Omnium Prime

Turmus

Valstamm

South America

Antlia

Calodesma Seven

Centaurus

Cepheu

Columba

Corvus

Cygnus

Grus

Hope

Hydra

Luna Azul

Lyra

Ophiuchus

Orion

Pegasus

Phoenix

Tanzanite

Tiamat

Asia-Pacific

Atlantis

Babel

Daybreak

Eden

Fate

Galaxy

Gomap

Jupiter

Memory

Nova

Oxygen

Pluto

Ruby

Sakura

Seeker

Shinya

Stella

Sushi

Sweetie

Takoyaki

Uranus

Utopia

Venus

Southeast Asia