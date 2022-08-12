Tower of Fantasy full server list – Servers for every region
Play where you want.
When it comes to playing any MMO like Tower of Fantasy, one of the most important things you want to look out for is to see whether the game has a server in your region that you can play on. That way, players all over the world to be able to play the game without having to deal with high ping. When it comes to Tower of Fantasy, the game has a large list of servers across many different regions. So, players who reside in Europe or Asia will be able to play the game as intended. So, the question is, in what regions does Tower of Fantasy has servers in and what are all the servers in each region?
Related: Do characters transfer across servers in Tower of Fantasy? Answered
Tower of Fantasy full server list – Servers for every region
Tower of Fantasy has five regions that it hosts servers on: North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, and Southeast Asia. Here are all the Tower of Fantasy servers for every region.
North America
- Azure Plane
- Eternium Phantasy
- Freedom-Oasis
- Frontier
- Libera
- Lunalite
- Myriad
- New Era
- Nightfall
- Nirvana
- Observer
- Oumuamua
- Radiant
- Silver Bridge
- Solaris
- Sol-III
- Starlight
- Tempest
- The Glades
- The worlds between
Europe
- Alintheus
- Aimanium
- Andoes
- Anomora
- Astora
- Blumous
- Celestialrise
- Cosmos
- Dyrnwyn
- Elypium
- Espoir IV
- Estrela
- Ether
- Excalibur
- Ex Nihilor
- Futuria
- Hephaestus
- Iter
- Kuura
- Lyramiel
- Lycoris
- Magenta
- Magia Przygoda Aida
- Midgard
- Olivine
- Omnium Prime
- Turmus
- Valstamm
South America
- Antlia
- Calodesma Seven
- Centaurus
- Cepheu
- Columba
- Corvus
- Cygnus
- Grus
- Hope
- Hydra
- Luna Azul
- Lyra
- Ophiuchus
- Orion
- Pegasus
- Phoenix
- Tanzanite
- Tiamat
Asia-Pacific
- Atlantis
- Babel
- Daybreak
- Eden
- Fate
- Galaxy
- Gomap
- Jupiter
- Memory
- Nova
- Oxygen
- Pluto
- Ruby
- Sakura
- Seeker
- Shinya
- Stella
- Sushi
- Sweetie
- Takoyaki
- Uranus
- Utopia
- Venus
Southeast Asia
- Aeria
- Aestral-Noa
- Animus
- Arcania
- Chandra
- Ethereal Dream
- Fantasia
- Florione
- Gumi Gumi
- Illyrians
- Mechafield
- Mistilteinn
- Odyssey
- Oryza
- Osillron
- Phantasia
- Saeri
- Scarlet
- Stardust
- Valhalla