Tracing the Stars 3 Quest Guide – Destiny 2

It is the third week that Mara Sov has sent us on a little housekeeping quest for her. More Atlas Skews are available in the game, and she would like us to track them all down for her. Some of these are very well hidden, but we have tracked them all down for you.

It looks like this will be a mission that unfolds with a new version each week, so keep that in mind as you play through it.

Stage 2

She will first send you to find five Atlas Skews that are located in different places in the Dreaming City. You can find all five locations in the linked guide or the embedded video above. This week, they can be found in the Rheasilvia area.

Stage 3

After that, you need to return to the H.E.L.M and select the Hollow Coronation mission. Then connect the recovered Atlas Skews to an Atlas Terminal. Fort that stage, just click on the icon shown above, walk through the portal and interact with the Terminal, then you can head back to the H.E.L.M, although lore fans should listen to the Crows travel log.

And that is it for another week! More Atlas Skews will appear in the game next week as we continue to do the Queen’s work for her.