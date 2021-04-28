Trade Route Outpost Inventories in Sea of Thieves – Week of April 26, 2021

What are the hot commodities this week?

Sea of Thieves Trade Routes Commodity Crates

Screenshot by Gamepur

Every week, supply and demand for commodities will change in Sea of Thieves as you navigate through Trade Routes. Raise your Emissary Flag for the Merchant Alliance, purchase Commodity Crates, and sell them where they will make the most profit. Buy low and sell high by paying attention to which commodities are in surplus in one Outpost and where they’re sought-after.

Outpost Inventories (Week of April 26, 2021)

Here is what is in surplus and sought for this week in Sea of Thieves. You can confirm this by checking the Outpost Inventory next to the Merchant Alliance vendor at any Outpost.

Sea of Thieves The Shores of Plenty
Screenshot by Gamepur
  • The Shores of Plenty
    • Sanctuary Outpost
      • Sought-after – Assorted Gemstones
      • Surplus – Unsorted Silks
    • Golden Sands Outpost
      • Sought-after – Broken Stone
      • Surplus – Unprocessed Tea
Sea of Thieves The Ancient Isles
Screenshot by Gamepur
  • The Ancient Isles
    • Plunder Outpost
      • Sought-after – Unrefined Spices
      • Surplus – Assorted Gemstones
    • Ancient Spire Outpost
      • Sought-after – Unprocessed Tea
      • Surplus – Unfiltered Minerals
Sea of Thieves The Wilds
Screenshot by Gamepur
  • The Wilds
    • Dagger Tooth Outpost
      • Sought-after – Unsorted Silks
      • Surplus – Raw Sugar
    • Galleon’s Grave Outpost
      • Sought-after – Unfiltered Minerals
      • Surplus – Broken Stone
Sea of Thieves The Devil's Roar
Screenshot by Gamepur
  • The Devil’s Roar
    • Morrow’s Peak Outpost
      • Sought-after – Raw Sugar
      • Surplus – Unrefined Spices

Outpost Inventory listed by Commodity

Sea of Thieves Trade Routes Commodity Crates
Screenshot by Gamepur

If you would rather take in this information by Commodity rather than location, the supply and demand is listed below in that form.

  • Assorted Gemstones
    • Sought-after at Sanctuary Outpost
    • Surplus at Plunder Outpost
  • Unfiltered Minerals
    • Sought-after at Galleon’s Grave Outpost
    • Surplus at Ancient Spire Outpost
  • Unrefined Spices
    • Sought-after at Plunder Outpost
    • Surplus at Morrow’s Peak Outpost
  • Unsorted Silks
    • Sought-after at Dagger Tooth Outpost
    • Surplus at Sanctuary Outpost
  • Broken Stone
    • Sought-after at Golden Sands Outpost
    • Surplus at Galleon’s Grave Outpost
  • Unprocessed Tea
    • Sought after at Ancient Spire Outpost
    • Surplus at Golden Sands Outpost
  • Raw Sugar
    • Sought after at Morrow’s Peak Outpost
    • Surplus at Dagger Tooth Outpost

