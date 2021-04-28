Trade Route Outpost Inventories in Sea of Thieves – Week of April 26, 2021
What are the hot commodities this week?
Every week, supply and demand for commodities will change in Sea of Thieves as you navigate through Trade Routes. Raise your Emissary Flag for the Merchant Alliance, purchase Commodity Crates, and sell them where they will make the most profit. Buy low and sell high by paying attention to which commodities are in surplus in one Outpost and where they’re sought-after.
Outpost Inventories (Week of April 26, 2021)
Here is what is in surplus and sought for this week in Sea of Thieves. You can confirm this by checking the Outpost Inventory next to the Merchant Alliance vendor at any Outpost.
- The Shores of Plenty
- Sanctuary Outpost
- Sought-after – Assorted Gemstones
- Surplus – Unsorted Silks
- Golden Sands Outpost
- Sought-after – Broken Stone
- Surplus – Unprocessed Tea
- Sanctuary Outpost
- The Ancient Isles
- Plunder Outpost
- Sought-after – Unrefined Spices
- Surplus – Assorted Gemstones
- Ancient Spire Outpost
- Sought-after – Unprocessed Tea
- Surplus – Unfiltered Minerals
- Plunder Outpost
- The Wilds
- Dagger Tooth Outpost
- Sought-after – Unsorted Silks
- Surplus – Raw Sugar
- Galleon’s Grave Outpost
- Sought-after – Unfiltered Minerals
- Surplus – Broken Stone
- Dagger Tooth Outpost
- The Devil’s Roar
- Morrow’s Peak Outpost
- Sought-after – Raw Sugar
- Surplus – Unrefined Spices
- Morrow’s Peak Outpost
Outpost Inventory listed by Commodity
If you would rather take in this information by Commodity rather than location, the supply and demand is listed below in that form.
- Assorted Gemstones
- Sought-after at Sanctuary Outpost
- Surplus at Plunder Outpost
- Unfiltered Minerals
- Sought-after at Galleon’s Grave Outpost
- Surplus at Ancient Spire Outpost
- Unrefined Spices
- Sought-after at Plunder Outpost
- Surplus at Morrow’s Peak Outpost
- Unsorted Silks
- Sought-after at Dagger Tooth Outpost
- Surplus at Sanctuary Outpost
- Broken Stone
- Sought-after at Golden Sands Outpost
- Surplus at Galleon’s Grave Outpost
- Unprocessed Tea
- Sought after at Ancient Spire Outpost
- Surplus at Golden Sands Outpost
- Raw Sugar
- Sought after at Morrow’s Peak Outpost
- Surplus at Dagger Tooth Outpost