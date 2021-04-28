Trade Route Outpost Inventories in Sea of Thieves – Week of April 26, 2021

Every week, supply and demand for commodities will change in Sea of Thieves as you navigate through Trade Routes. Raise your Emissary Flag for the Merchant Alliance, purchase Commodity Crates, and sell them where they will make the most profit. Buy low and sell high by paying attention to which commodities are in surplus in one Outpost and where they’re sought-after.

Outpost Inventories (Week of April 26, 2021)

Here is what is in surplus and sought for this week in Sea of Thieves. You can confirm this by checking the Outpost Inventory next to the Merchant Alliance vendor at any Outpost.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Shores of Plenty Sanctuary Outpost Sought-after – Assorted Gemstones Surplus – Unsorted Silks Golden Sands Outpost Sought-after – Broken Stone Surplus – Unprocessed Tea



Screenshot by Gamepur

The Ancient Isles Plunder Outpost Sought-after – Unrefined Spices Surplus – Assorted Gemstones Ancient Spire Outpost Sought-after – Unprocessed Tea Surplus – Unfiltered Minerals



Screenshot by Gamepur

The Wilds Dagger Tooth Outpost Sought-after – Unsorted Silks Surplus – Raw Sugar Galleon’s Grave Outpost Sought-after – Unfiltered Minerals Surplus – Broken Stone



Screenshot by Gamepur

The Devil’s Roar Morrow’s Peak Outpost Sought-after – Raw Sugar Surplus – Unrefined Spices



Outpost Inventory listed by Commodity

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you would rather take in this information by Commodity rather than location, the supply and demand is listed below in that form.