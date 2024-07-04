How To Unlock All Characters In The First Descendant

The First Descendant gives you the option to pick a starting character at the beginning. After that, there is a very long grind to unlock each and every playable Descendant. This guide lists all the material costs that you need to put towards research in order to unlock all characters in The First Descendant.
How To Unlock More Descendants
After picking the starting Descendant, you will be stuck with him/her for a long time. Bunny will be one of the first characters you will get to unlock quickly in The First Descendant, as her missions start right after the intro mission.
Other than that, you will need to interact with Anais and check if you have the following required items available for each character to research and unlock:
- Enhanced Cells
- Stabilizer
- Spiral Catalyst
- Descendant Code
All Materials Required To Unlock Characters
All characters that you unlock in The First Descendant will require the four items we have listed above. Each item for a unique Descendant costs some material. We have listed here a complete list of material costs and how to get for each Descendant so you can unlock and play with them.
Bunny
|Required
|Material Cost
|Enhanced Cells
|Vulgus Field Generator mission in Kingston
|Stabilizer
|Magister Lab mission in Kingston
|Spiral Catalyst
|Vulgus Data Transmitter in Kingston
|Code
|Defeat Grave Walker Boss in Kingston
Gley
|Required
|Material Cost
|Enhanced Cells
|Monad Shard x246
Silicon x430
Cooling Metallic Foil x38
Gley Enhanced Cells Blueprint x1
Gold x200,000
|Stabilizer
|Metal Accelerant x519
Flectorite x292
Complex Carbon Activator x60
Gley Stabilizer Blueprint x1
Gold x200,000
|Spiral Catalyst
|Nanopolymers x363
Ceramic Composite x408
Synthetized Artificial Biometal x99
Gley Spiral Catalyst Blueprint x1
Gold x200,000
|Code
|Obtained via missions
Freyna
|Required
|Material Cost
|Enhanced Cells
|The Shelter Vespers
|Stabilizer
|Ruins Path Vespers mission
|Spiral Catalyst
|Ruins Underground Entrance Vespers mission
|Code
|Obtained via a mission in Sterile Land Rockfall Zone
Sharen
|Required
|Material Cost
|Enhanced Cells
|Seed Vault Echo Swamp mission
|Stabilizer
|The Chapel Echo Swamp mission
|Spiral Catalyst
|The Asylum Agna Desert mission
|Code
|Caligo Ossuary Agna Desert mission
Blair
|Required
|Material Cost
|Enhanced Cells
|Mystery’s End – White-night Gulch mission
|Stabilizer
|Bio-Lab White-night Gulch mission
|Spiral Catalyst
|The Haven Hagios mission
|Code
|Old Mystery Hagios mission
Jayber
|Required
|Material Cost
|Enhanced Cells
|Hellion x303
Reverse Charging Coil x455
Insulated Metallic Foil x34
Jayber Enhanced Cells Blueprint x1
Gold x200,000
|Stabilizer
|Nanopolymers x363
Shape Memory Alloy x462
Balanced Plasma Battery x43
Jayber Stabilizer Blueprint x1
Gold x200,000
|Spiral Catalyst
|Flectorite x292
Carbon Crystal x554
Thermal Metallic Foil x26
Jayber Spiral Catalyst Blueprint x1
Gold x200,000
|Code
|Obtained via missions
Lepic
|Required
|Material Cost
|Enhanced Cells
|Semi-permanent Plasma x290
Monomolecular Extractor x499
Highly-concentrated Energy Residue x34
Lepic Enhanced Cells Blueprint x1
Gold x200,000
|Stabilizer
|Superfluid x591
Shape Memory Alloy x462
Crystal Biogel x43
Lepic Stabilizer Blueprint x1
Gold x200,000
|Spiral Catalyst
|Metal Accelerant x519
Carbon Crystal x554
Complex Carbon Activator x60
Lepic Spiral Catalyst Blueprint x1
Gold x200,000
|Code
|Obtained via missions
Viessa
|Required
|Material Cost
|Enhanced Cells
|Repton x422
Semi-permanent Plasma x290
Fusion Plasma Battery x40
Viessa Enhanced Cells Blueprint x1
Gold x200,000
|Stabilizer
|Compound Coating Material x239
Monomolecular Extractor x499
Common Carbon Activator x14
Viessa Stabilizer Blueprint x1
Gold x200,000
|Spiral Catalyst
|Superfluid x571
Hardener x386
Synthetized Artificial Biometal x99
Viessa Spiral Catalyst Blueprint x1
Gold x200,000
|Code
|Obtained via missions
Ajax
|Required
|Material Cost
|Enhanced Cells
|Silicon x430
Hellion x303
Artificial Biometal x35
Ajax Enhanced Cells Blueprint x1
Gold x200,000
|Stabilizer
|Hardener x386
Ceramic Composite x408
Compound Carbon Activator x30
Ajax Stabilizer Blueprint x1
Gold x200,000
|Spiral Catalyst
|Compound Coating Material x239
Shape Memory Alloy x462
Positive Iron Particle x42
Ajax Spiral Catalyst Blueprint x1
Gold x200,000
|Code
|Obtained via missions
Valby
|Required
|Material Cost
|Valby Enhanced Cells
|Repton x422
Superfluid x571
Data Processing Neural Circuit x48
Valby Enhanced Cells Blueprint x1
Gold x200,000
|Valby Stabilizer
|Monad Shard x246
Compound Coating Material x239
Murky Energy Residue x40
Valby Stabilizer Blueprint x1
Gold x200,000
|Valby Spiral Catalyst
|Metal Accelerant x519
Hardener x386
Encrypted Neural Circuit x32
Valby Spiral Catalyst Blueprint x1
Gold x200,000
|Valby Code
|Obtained via missions.
Kyle
|Required
|Material Cost
|Enhanced Cells
|Carbon Crystal x554
Hellion x303
Inorganic Biogel x58
Kyle Enhanced Cells Blueprint x1
Gold x200,000
|Stabilizer
|Metal Accelerant x519
Monomolecular Extractor x499
Deformed Biometal x76
Kyle Stabilizer Blueprint x1
Gold x200,000
|Spiral Catalyst
|Ceramic Composite x408
Reverse Charging Coil x455
Compound Carbon Activator x30
Kyle Spiral Catalyst Blueprint x1
Gold x200,000
|Code
|Obtained via missions
Yujin
|Required
|Material Cost
|Enhanced Cells
|Flectorite x292
Reverse Charging Coil x455
Divided Plasma Battery x22
Yujin Enhanced Cells Blueprint x1
Gold x200,000
|Stabilizer
|Compound Coating Material x239
Carbon Crystal x554
Pure Energy Residue x40
Yujin Stabilizer Blueprint x1
Gold x200,000
|Spiral Catalyst
|Hardener x386
Ceramic Composite x408
Anode Ion Particle x27
Yujin Spiral Catalyst Blueprint x1
Gold x200,000
|Code
|Obtained via missions
Enzo
|Required
|Material Cost
|Enhanced Cells
|Monomolecular Extractor x499
Flectorite x292
Inorganic Biogel x58
Enzo Enhanced Cells Blueprint x1
Gold x200,000
|Stabilizer
|Silicon x420
Nanopolymers x363
Advanced Neural Circuit x90
Enzo Stabilizer Blueprint x1
Gold x200,000
|Spiral Catalyst
|Semi-permanent Plasma x290
Ceramic Composite x408
Positive Ion Particle x42
Enzo Spiral Catalyst Blueprint x1
Gold x200,000
|Code
|Obtained via missions
Esiemo
|Required
|Material Cost
|Enhanced Cells
|Flectorite x292
Shape Memory Alloy x462
Deformed Biometal x76
Esiemo Enhanced Cells Blueprint x1
Gold x200,000
|Stabilizer
|Ceramic Composite x408
Reverse Charging Coil x455
Organic Biogel x26
Esiemo Stabilizer Blueprint x1
Gold x200,000
|Spiral Catalyst
|Semi-Permanent Plasma x290
Nanopolymers x363
Specialized Biometal x46
Esiemo Spiral Catalyst Blueprint x1
Gold x200,000
|Code
|Obtained via missions
To unlock the Ultimate Descendant characters, you can either grind and collect their materials or simply buy them with money in The First Descendant.
Ultimate Lepic
|Required
|Material Cost
|Enhanced Cells
|Semi-permanent Plasma x652
Flectorite x656
Divided Plasma Battery x50
Ultimate Lepic Enhanced Cells Blueprint x1
Gold x450,000
|Stabilizer
|Monad Shard x554
Shape Memory Alloy x1039
Crystal Biogel x97
Ultimate Lepic Stabilizer Blueprint x1
Gold x450,000
|Spiral Catalyst
|Metal Accelerant x1168
Nanopolymers x817
Data Processing Neural Circuit x107
Ultimate Lepic Spiral Catalyst Blueprint x1
Gold x450,000
|Code
|Obtained via missions
Ultimate Viessa
|Required
|Material Cost
|Enhanced Cells
|Flectorite x656
Hellion x682
Insulated Metallic Foil x76
Ultimate Viessa Enhanced Cells Blueprint x1
Gold x450,000
|Stabilizer
|Compound Coating Material x538
Monomolecular Extractor x1123
Artificial Biometal x79
Ultimate Viessa Stabilizer Blueprint x1
Gold x450,000
|Spiral Catalyst
|Superfluid x1285
Shape Memory Alloy x1039
Organic Biogel x59
Ultimate Viessa Spiral Catalyst Blueprint x1
Gold x450,000
|Code
|Obtained via missions
Ultimate Gley
|Required
|Material Cost
|Enhanced Cells
|Metal Accelerant x1168
Hardener x869
Thermal Metallic Foil x58
Ultimate Gley Enhanced Cells Blueprint x1
Gold x450,000
|Stabilizer
|Carbon Crystal x1247
Reverse Charging Coil x1023
Cooling Metallic Foil x85
Ultimate Gley Stabilizer Blueprint x1
Gold x450,000
|Spiral Catalyst
|Monomolecular Extractor x1123
Ceramic Composite x919
Common Carbon Activator x32
Ultimate Gley Spiral Catalyst Blueprint x1
Gold x450,000
|Code
|Obtained via missions
Ultimate Bunny
|Required
|Material Cost
|Enhanced Cells
|Repton x949
Ceramic Composite x919
Encrypted Neural Circuit x73
Ultimate Bunny Enhanced Cells Blueprint x1
Gold x450,000
|Stabilizer
|Superfluid x1285
Hardener x869
Specialized Biometal x102
Ultimate Bunny Stabilizer Blueprint x1
Gold x450,000
|Spiral Catalyst
|Carbon Crystal x1247
Reverse Charging Coil x1023
Pure Energy Residue x89
Ultimate Bunny Spiral Catalyst Blueprint x1
Gold x450,000
|Code
|Obtained via missions
Ultimate Ajax
|Required
|Material Cost
|Enhanced Cells
|Silicon x969
Flectorite x656
Balanced Plasma Battery x98
Ultimate Ajax Enhanced Cells Blueprint x1
Gold x450,000
|Stabilizer
|Ceramic Composite x919
Hellion x682
Anode Ion Particle x62
Ultimate Ajax Stabilizer Blueprint x1
Gold x450,000
|Spiral Catalyst
|Nanopolymers x817
Shape Memory Alloy x1039
Fusion Plasma Battery x91
Ultimate Ajax Spiral Catalyst Blueprint x1
Gold x450,000
|Code
|Obtained via missions
This is all you need to know in order to unlock all the characters in The First Descendant. If you want to read up on them in detail, here’s a detailed guide explaining The First Descendant characters. You can also spot their rankings against each other in our The First Descendant Tier List.