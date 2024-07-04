How To Unlock All Characters In The First Descendant

The First Descendant gives you the option to pick a starting character at the beginning. After that, there is a very long grind to unlock each and every playable Descendant. This guide lists all the material costs that you need to put towards research in order to unlock all characters in The First Descendant.

How To Unlock More Descendants

Source: NEXON Games via Gamepur

After picking the starting Descendant, you will be stuck with him/her for a long time. Bunny will be one of the first characters you will get to unlock quickly in The First Descendant, as her missions start right after the intro mission.

Other than that, you will need to interact with Anais and check if you have the following required items available for each character to research and unlock:

Enhanced Cells

Stabilizer

Spiral Catalyst

Descendant Code

All Materials Required To Unlock Characters

Source: NEXON Games via Gamepur

All characters that you unlock in The First Descendant will require the four items we have listed above. Each item for a unique Descendant costs some material. We have listed here a complete list of material costs and how to get for each Descendant so you can unlock and play with them.

Bunny

Source: NEXON Games

Required Material Cost Enhanced Cells Vulgus Field Generator mission in Kingston Stabilizer Magister Lab mission in Kingston Spiral Catalyst Vulgus Data Transmitter in Kingston Code Defeat Grave Walker Boss in Kingston

Gley

Source: NEXON Games

Required Material Cost Enhanced Cells Monad Shard x246

Silicon x430

Cooling Metallic Foil x38

Gley Enhanced Cells Blueprint x1

Gold x200,000 Stabilizer Metal Accelerant x519

Flectorite x292

Complex Carbon Activator x60

Gley Stabilizer Blueprint x1

Gold x200,000 Spiral Catalyst Nanopolymers x363

Ceramic Composite x408

Synthetized Artificial Biometal x99

Gley Spiral Catalyst Blueprint x1

Gold x200,000 Code Obtained via missions

Freyna

Source: NEXON Games

Required Material Cost Enhanced Cells The Shelter Vespers Stabilizer Ruins Path Vespers mission Spiral Catalyst Ruins Underground Entrance Vespers mission Code Obtained via a mission in Sterile Land Rockfall Zone

Sharen

Source: NEXON Games

Required Material Cost Enhanced Cells Seed Vault Echo Swamp mission Stabilizer The Chapel Echo Swamp mission Spiral Catalyst The Asylum Agna Desert mission Code Caligo Ossuary Agna Desert mission

Blair

Source: NEXON Games

Required Material Cost Enhanced Cells Mystery’s End – White-night Gulch mission Stabilizer Bio-Lab White-night Gulch mission Spiral Catalyst The Haven Hagios mission Code Old Mystery Hagios mission

Jayber

Source: NEXON Games

Required Material Cost Enhanced Cells Hellion x303

Reverse Charging Coil x455

Insulated Metallic Foil x34

Jayber Enhanced Cells Blueprint x1

Gold x200,000 Stabilizer Nanopolymers x363

Shape Memory Alloy x462

Balanced Plasma Battery x43

Jayber Stabilizer Blueprint x1

Gold x200,000 Spiral Catalyst Flectorite x292

Carbon Crystal x554

Thermal Metallic Foil x26

Jayber Spiral Catalyst Blueprint x1

Gold x200,000 Code Obtained via missions

Lepic

Source: NEXON Games

Required Material Cost Enhanced Cells Semi-permanent Plasma x290

Monomolecular Extractor x499

Highly-concentrated Energy Residue x34

Lepic Enhanced Cells Blueprint x1

Gold x200,000 Stabilizer Superfluid x591

Shape Memory Alloy x462

Crystal Biogel x43

Lepic Stabilizer Blueprint x1

Gold x200,000 Spiral Catalyst Metal Accelerant x519

Carbon Crystal x554

Complex Carbon Activator x60

Lepic Spiral Catalyst Blueprint x1

Gold x200,000 Code Obtained via missions

Viessa

Source: NEXON Games

Required Material Cost Enhanced Cells Repton x422

Semi-permanent Plasma x290

Fusion Plasma Battery x40

Viessa Enhanced Cells Blueprint x1

Gold x200,000 Stabilizer Compound Coating Material x239

Monomolecular Extractor x499

Common Carbon Activator x14

Viessa Stabilizer Blueprint x1

Gold x200,000 Spiral Catalyst Superfluid x571

Hardener x386

Synthetized Artificial Biometal x99

Viessa Spiral Catalyst Blueprint x1

Gold x200,000 Code Obtained via missions

Ajax

Source: NEXON Games

Required Material Cost Enhanced Cells Silicon x430

Hellion x303

Artificial Biometal x35

Ajax Enhanced Cells Blueprint x1

Gold x200,000 Stabilizer Hardener x386

Ceramic Composite x408

Compound Carbon Activator x30

Ajax Stabilizer Blueprint x1

Gold x200,000 Spiral Catalyst Compound Coating Material x239

Shape Memory Alloy x462

Positive Iron Particle x42

Ajax Spiral Catalyst Blueprint x1

Gold x200,000 Code Obtained via missions

Valby

Source: NEXON Games

Required Material Cost Valby Enhanced Cells Repton x422

Superfluid x571

Data Processing Neural Circuit x48

Valby Enhanced Cells Blueprint x1

Gold x200,000 Valby Stabilizer Monad Shard x246

Compound Coating Material x239

Murky Energy Residue x40

Valby Stabilizer Blueprint x1

Gold x200,000 Valby Spiral Catalyst Metal Accelerant x519

Hardener x386

Encrypted Neural Circuit x32

Valby Spiral Catalyst Blueprint x1

Gold x200,000 Valby Code Obtained via missions.

Kyle

Source: NEXON Games

Required Material Cost Enhanced Cells Carbon Crystal x554

Hellion x303

Inorganic Biogel x58

Kyle Enhanced Cells Blueprint x1

Gold x200,000 Stabilizer Metal Accelerant x519

Monomolecular Extractor x499

Deformed Biometal x76

Kyle Stabilizer Blueprint x1

Gold x200,000 Spiral Catalyst Ceramic Composite x408

Reverse Charging Coil x455

Compound Carbon Activator x30

Kyle Spiral Catalyst Blueprint x1

Gold x200,000 Code Obtained via missions

Yujin

Source: NEXON Games

Required Material Cost Enhanced Cells Flectorite x292

Reverse Charging Coil x455

Divided Plasma Battery x22

Yujin Enhanced Cells Blueprint x1

Gold x200,000 Stabilizer Compound Coating Material x239

Carbon Crystal x554

Pure Energy Residue x40

Yujin Stabilizer Blueprint x1

Gold x200,000 Spiral Catalyst Hardener x386

Ceramic Composite x408

Anode Ion Particle x27

Yujin Spiral Catalyst Blueprint x1

Gold x200,000 Code Obtained via missions

Enzo

Source: NEXON Games

Required Material Cost Enhanced Cells Monomolecular Extractor x499

Flectorite x292

Inorganic Biogel x58

Enzo Enhanced Cells Blueprint x1

Gold x200,000 Stabilizer Silicon x420

Nanopolymers x363

Advanced Neural Circuit x90

Enzo Stabilizer Blueprint x1

Gold x200,000 Spiral Catalyst Semi-permanent Plasma x290

Ceramic Composite x408

Positive Ion Particle x42

Enzo Spiral Catalyst Blueprint x1

Gold x200,000 Code Obtained via missions

Esiemo

Source: NEXON Games

Required Material Cost Enhanced Cells Flectorite x292

Shape Memory Alloy x462

Deformed Biometal x76

Esiemo Enhanced Cells Blueprint x1

Gold x200,000 Stabilizer Ceramic Composite x408

Reverse Charging Coil x455

Organic Biogel x26

Esiemo Stabilizer Blueprint x1

Gold x200,000 Spiral Catalyst Semi-Permanent Plasma x290

Nanopolymers x363

Specialized Biometal x46

Esiemo Spiral Catalyst Blueprint x1

Gold x200,000 Code Obtained via missions

To unlock the Ultimate Descendant characters, you can either grind and collect their materials or simply buy them with money in The First Descendant.

Ultimate Lepic

Required Material Cost Enhanced Cells Semi-permanent Plasma x652

Flectorite x656

Divided Plasma Battery x50

Ultimate Lepic Enhanced Cells Blueprint x1

Gold x450,000 Stabilizer Monad Shard x554

Shape Memory Alloy x1039

Crystal Biogel x97

Ultimate Lepic Stabilizer Blueprint x1

Gold x450,000 Spiral Catalyst Metal Accelerant x1168

Nanopolymers x817

Data Processing Neural Circuit x107

Ultimate Lepic Spiral Catalyst Blueprint x1

Gold x450,000 Code Obtained via missions

Ultimate Viessa

Required Material Cost Enhanced Cells Flectorite x656

Hellion x682

Insulated Metallic Foil x76

Ultimate Viessa Enhanced Cells Blueprint x1

Gold x450,000 Stabilizer Compound Coating Material x538

Monomolecular Extractor x1123

Artificial Biometal x79

Ultimate Viessa Stabilizer Blueprint x1

Gold x450,000 Spiral Catalyst Superfluid x1285

Shape Memory Alloy x1039

Organic Biogel x59

Ultimate Viessa Spiral Catalyst Blueprint x1

Gold x450,000 Code Obtained via missions

Ultimate Gley

Required Material Cost Enhanced Cells Metal Accelerant x1168

Hardener x869

Thermal Metallic Foil x58

Ultimate Gley Enhanced Cells Blueprint x1

Gold x450,000 Stabilizer Carbon Crystal x1247

Reverse Charging Coil x1023

Cooling Metallic Foil x85

Ultimate Gley Stabilizer Blueprint x1

Gold x450,000 Spiral Catalyst Monomolecular Extractor x1123

Ceramic Composite x919

Common Carbon Activator x32

Ultimate Gley Spiral Catalyst Blueprint x1

Gold x450,000 Code Obtained via missions

Ultimate Bunny

Required Material Cost Enhanced Cells Repton x949

Ceramic Composite x919

Encrypted Neural Circuit x73

Ultimate Bunny Enhanced Cells Blueprint x1

Gold x450,000 Stabilizer Superfluid x1285

Hardener x869

Specialized Biometal x102

Ultimate Bunny Stabilizer Blueprint x1

Gold x450,000 Spiral Catalyst Carbon Crystal x1247

Reverse Charging Coil x1023

Pure Energy Residue x89

Ultimate Bunny Spiral Catalyst Blueprint x1

Gold x450,000 Code Obtained via missions

Ultimate Ajax

Required Material Cost Enhanced Cells Silicon x969

Flectorite x656

Balanced Plasma Battery x98

Ultimate Ajax Enhanced Cells Blueprint x1

Gold x450,000 Stabilizer Ceramic Composite x919

Hellion x682

Anode Ion Particle x62

Ultimate Ajax Stabilizer Blueprint x1

Gold x450,000 Spiral Catalyst Nanopolymers x817

Shape Memory Alloy x1039

Fusion Plasma Battery x91

Ultimate Ajax Spiral Catalyst Blueprint x1

Gold x450,000 Code Obtained via missions

This is all you need to know in order to unlock all the characters in The First Descendant. If you want to read up on them in detail, here’s a detailed guide explaining The First Descendant characters. You can also spot their rankings against each other in our The First Descendant Tier List.

