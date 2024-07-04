How To Unlock All Characters In The First Descendant

The First Descendant - A player interacting Anais
The First Descendant gives you the option to pick a starting character at the beginning. After that, there is a very long grind to unlock each and every playable Descendant. This guide lists all the material costs that you need to put towards research in order to unlock all characters in The First Descendant.

How To Unlock More Descendants

The First Descendant - Anais menu screen
Source: NEXON Games via Gamepur

After picking the starting Descendant, you will be stuck with him/her for a long time. Bunny will be one of the first characters you will get to unlock quickly in The First Descendant, as her missions start right after the intro mission.

Other than that, you will need to interact with Anais and check if you have the following required items available for each character to research and unlock:

  • Enhanced Cells
  • Stabilizer
  • Spiral Catalyst
  • Descendant Code

All Materials Required To Unlock Characters

The First Descendant - A player unlocking Bunny
Source: NEXON Games via Gamepur

All characters that you unlock in The First Descendant will require the four items we have listed above. Each item for a unique Descendant costs some material. We have listed here a complete list of material costs and how to get for each Descendant so you can unlock and play with them.

Bunny

The First Descendant Character - Bunny
Source: NEXON Games
RequiredMaterial Cost
Enhanced CellsVulgus Field Generator mission in Kingston
StabilizerMagister Lab mission in Kingston
Spiral CatalystVulgus Data Transmitter in Kingston
CodeDefeat Grave Walker Boss in Kingston

Gley

The First Descendant Character - Gley
Source: NEXON Games
RequiredMaterial Cost
Enhanced CellsMonad Shard x246
Silicon x430
Cooling Metallic Foil x38
Gley Enhanced Cells Blueprint x1
Gold x200,000
StabilizerMetal Accelerant x519
Flectorite x292
Complex Carbon Activator x60
Gley Stabilizer Blueprint x1
Gold x200,000
Spiral CatalystNanopolymers x363
Ceramic Composite x408
Synthetized Artificial Biometal x99
Gley Spiral Catalyst Blueprint x1
Gold x200,000
CodeObtained via missions

Freyna

The First Descendant Character - Freyna
Source: NEXON Games
RequiredMaterial Cost
Enhanced CellsThe Shelter Vespers
StabilizerRuins Path Vespers mission
Spiral CatalystRuins Underground Entrance Vespers mission
CodeObtained via a mission in Sterile Land Rockfall Zone

Sharen

The First Descendant Character - Sharen
Source: NEXON Games
RequiredMaterial Cost
Enhanced CellsSeed Vault Echo Swamp mission
StabilizerThe Chapel Echo Swamp mission
Spiral CatalystThe Asylum Agna Desert mission
CodeCaligo Ossuary Agna Desert mission

Blair

The First Descendant Character - Blair
Source: NEXON Games
RequiredMaterial Cost
Enhanced CellsMystery’s End – White-night Gulch mission
StabilizerBio-Lab White-night Gulch mission
Spiral CatalystThe Haven Hagios mission
CodeOld Mystery Hagios mission

Jayber

The First Descendant Character - Jayber
Source: NEXON Games
RequiredMaterial Cost
Enhanced CellsHellion x303
Reverse Charging Coil x455
Insulated Metallic Foil x34
Jayber Enhanced Cells Blueprint x1
Gold x200,000
StabilizerNanopolymers x363
Shape Memory Alloy x462
Balanced Plasma Battery x43
Jayber Stabilizer Blueprint x1
Gold x200,000
Spiral CatalystFlectorite x292
Carbon Crystal x554
Thermal Metallic Foil x26
Jayber Spiral Catalyst Blueprint x1
Gold x200,000
CodeObtained via missions

Lepic

The First Descendant Character - Lepic
Source: NEXON Games
RequiredMaterial Cost
Enhanced CellsSemi-permanent Plasma x290
Monomolecular Extractor x499
Highly-concentrated Energy Residue x34
Lepic Enhanced Cells Blueprint x1
Gold x200,000
StabilizerSuperfluid x591
Shape Memory Alloy x462
Crystal Biogel x43
Lepic Stabilizer Blueprint x1
Gold x200,000
Spiral CatalystMetal Accelerant x519
Carbon Crystal x554
Complex Carbon Activator x60
Lepic Spiral Catalyst Blueprint x1
Gold x200,000
CodeObtained via missions

Viessa

The First Descendant Character - Viessa
Source: NEXON Games
RequiredMaterial Cost
Enhanced CellsRepton x422
Semi-permanent Plasma x290
Fusion Plasma Battery x40
Viessa Enhanced Cells Blueprint x1
Gold x200,000
StabilizerCompound Coating Material x239
Monomolecular Extractor x499
Common Carbon Activator x14
Viessa Stabilizer Blueprint x1
Gold x200,000
Spiral CatalystSuperfluid x571
Hardener x386
Synthetized Artificial Biometal x99
Viessa Spiral Catalyst Blueprint x1
Gold x200,000
CodeObtained via missions

Ajax

The First Descendant Character - Ajax
Source: NEXON Games
RequiredMaterial Cost
Enhanced CellsSilicon x430
Hellion x303
Artificial Biometal x35
Ajax Enhanced Cells Blueprint x1
Gold x200,000
StabilizerHardener x386
Ceramic Composite x408
Compound Carbon Activator x30
Ajax Stabilizer Blueprint x1
Gold x200,000
Spiral CatalystCompound Coating Material x239
Shape Memory Alloy x462
Positive Iron Particle x42
Ajax Spiral Catalyst Blueprint x1
Gold x200,000
CodeObtained via missions

Valby

The First Descendant Character - Valby
Source: NEXON Games
RequiredMaterial Cost
Valby Enhanced CellsRepton x422
Superfluid x571
Data Processing Neural Circuit x48
Valby Enhanced Cells Blueprint x1
Gold x200,000
Valby StabilizerMonad Shard x246
Compound Coating Material x239
Murky Energy Residue x40
Valby Stabilizer Blueprint x1
Gold x200,000
Valby Spiral CatalystMetal Accelerant x519
Hardener x386
Encrypted Neural Circuit x32
Valby Spiral Catalyst Blueprint x1
Gold x200,000
Valby CodeObtained via missions.

Kyle

The First Descendant Character - Kyle
Source: NEXON Games
RequiredMaterial Cost
Enhanced CellsCarbon Crystal x554
Hellion x303
Inorganic Biogel x58
Kyle Enhanced Cells Blueprint x1
Gold x200,000
StabilizerMetal Accelerant x519
Monomolecular Extractor x499
Deformed Biometal x76
Kyle Stabilizer Blueprint x1
Gold x200,000
Spiral CatalystCeramic Composite x408
Reverse Charging Coil x455
Compound Carbon Activator x30
Kyle Spiral Catalyst Blueprint x1
Gold x200,000
CodeObtained via missions

Yujin

The First Descendant Character - Yujin
Source: NEXON Games
RequiredMaterial Cost
Enhanced CellsFlectorite x292
Reverse Charging Coil x455
Divided Plasma Battery x22
Yujin Enhanced Cells Blueprint x1
Gold x200,000
StabilizerCompound Coating Material x239
Carbon Crystal x554
Pure Energy Residue x40
Yujin Stabilizer Blueprint x1
Gold x200,000
Spiral CatalystHardener x386
Ceramic Composite x408
Anode Ion Particle x27
Yujin Spiral Catalyst Blueprint x1
Gold x200,000
CodeObtained via missions

Enzo

The First Descendant Character - Enzo
Source: NEXON Games
RequiredMaterial Cost
Enhanced CellsMonomolecular Extractor x499
Flectorite x292
Inorganic Biogel x58
Enzo Enhanced Cells Blueprint x1
Gold x200,000
StabilizerSilicon x420
Nanopolymers x363
Advanced Neural Circuit x90
Enzo Stabilizer Blueprint x1
Gold x200,000
Spiral CatalystSemi-permanent Plasma x290
Ceramic Composite x408
Positive Ion Particle x42
Enzo Spiral Catalyst Blueprint x1
Gold x200,000
CodeObtained via missions

Esiemo

The First Descendant Character - Esiemo
Source: NEXON Games
RequiredMaterial Cost
Enhanced CellsFlectorite x292
Shape Memory Alloy x462
Deformed Biometal x76
Esiemo Enhanced Cells Blueprint x1
Gold x200,000
StabilizerCeramic Composite x408
Reverse Charging Coil x455
Organic Biogel x26
Esiemo Stabilizer Blueprint x1
Gold x200,000
Spiral CatalystSemi-Permanent Plasma x290
Nanopolymers x363
Specialized Biometal x46
Esiemo Spiral Catalyst Blueprint x1
Gold x200,000
CodeObtained via missions

To unlock the Ultimate Descendant characters, you can either grind and collect their materials or simply buy them with money in The First Descendant.

Ultimate Lepic

RequiredMaterial Cost
Enhanced CellsSemi-permanent Plasma x652
Flectorite x656
Divided Plasma Battery x50
Ultimate Lepic Enhanced Cells Blueprint x1
Gold x450,000
StabilizerMonad Shard x554
Shape Memory Alloy x1039
Crystal Biogel x97
Ultimate Lepic Stabilizer Blueprint x1
Gold x450,000
Spiral CatalystMetal Accelerant x1168
Nanopolymers x817
Data Processing Neural Circuit x107
Ultimate Lepic Spiral Catalyst Blueprint x1
Gold x450,000
CodeObtained via missions

Ultimate Viessa

RequiredMaterial Cost
Enhanced CellsFlectorite x656
Hellion x682
Insulated Metallic Foil x76
Ultimate Viessa Enhanced Cells Blueprint x1
Gold x450,000
StabilizerCompound Coating Material x538
Monomolecular Extractor x1123
Artificial Biometal x79
Ultimate Viessa Stabilizer Blueprint x1
Gold x450,000
Spiral CatalystSuperfluid x1285
Shape Memory Alloy x1039
Organic Biogel x59
Ultimate Viessa Spiral Catalyst Blueprint x1
Gold x450,000
CodeObtained via missions

Ultimate Gley

RequiredMaterial Cost
Enhanced CellsMetal Accelerant x1168
Hardener x869
Thermal Metallic Foil x58
Ultimate Gley Enhanced Cells Blueprint x1
Gold x450,000
StabilizerCarbon Crystal x1247
Reverse Charging Coil x1023
Cooling Metallic Foil x85
Ultimate Gley Stabilizer Blueprint x1
Gold x450,000
Spiral CatalystMonomolecular Extractor x1123
Ceramic Composite x919
Common Carbon Activator x32
Ultimate Gley Spiral Catalyst Blueprint x1
Gold x450,000
CodeObtained via missions

Ultimate Bunny

RequiredMaterial Cost
Enhanced CellsRepton x949
Ceramic Composite x919
Encrypted Neural Circuit x73
Ultimate Bunny Enhanced Cells Blueprint x1
Gold x450,000
StabilizerSuperfluid x1285
Hardener x869
Specialized Biometal x102
Ultimate Bunny Stabilizer Blueprint x1
Gold x450,000
Spiral CatalystCarbon Crystal x1247
Reverse Charging Coil x1023
Pure Energy Residue x89
Ultimate Bunny Spiral Catalyst Blueprint x1
Gold x450,000
CodeObtained via missions

Ultimate Ajax

RequiredMaterial Cost
Enhanced CellsSilicon x969
Flectorite x656
Balanced Plasma Battery x98
Ultimate Ajax Enhanced Cells Blueprint x1
Gold x450,000
StabilizerCeramic Composite x919
Hellion x682
Anode Ion Particle x62
Ultimate Ajax Stabilizer Blueprint x1
Gold x450,000
Spiral CatalystNanopolymers x817
Shape Memory Alloy x1039
Fusion Plasma Battery x91
Ultimate Ajax Spiral Catalyst Blueprint x1
Gold x450,000
CodeObtained via missions

This is all you need to know in order to unlock all the characters in The First Descendant. If you want to read up on them in detail, here’s a detailed guide explaining The First Descendant characters. You can also spot their rankings against each other in our The First Descendant Tier List.

