Vampire Survivors Tides of the Foscari: How to Find & Defeat the Avatar of Gaea

The Tides of Foscari DLC for Vampire Survivors added many contents for newcomers and experienced players to explore, including a new map, Lake Foscari, and a mini-boss to tackle when you’re wandering around, killing everything in sight. This guide explains how to find and kill the Avatar of Gaea, the first hurdle you’ll face when you start to think you’ve mastered this realm.

How to find the Avatar of Gaea in Lake Foscari

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Avatar of Gaea is an incredibly powerful enemy that comes with its own entourage of mobs. Thankfully, it’s so aggressive that you don’t need to seek it out at all. This mini-boss is triggered when you hit the 25-minute mark in Lakle Foscari. It’ll spawn nearby, removing all other enemies in a flash of light. Then, it’ll start to spawn ghostly apparitions that will tear you apart if you’re unprepared. There’s no need to head to a particular part of the map, just survive for long enough, and you’ll wind up facing this beast.

How to defeat the Avatar of Gaea

Screenshot by Gamepur

Defeating the Avatar of Gaea doesn’t require any special weapons or actions on your part. Keep dealing damage, and the mini-boss will eventually die. However, it appears to heal itself now, and then, so your attacks need to outpace its healing if you want to progress further in Lake Foscari. We used Pentagram, which wipes everything from the screen. While this weapon has a massive cooldown, it’s definitely the easiest way to get rid of this powerful enemy and start working towards greater foes. Defeating the Avatar of Gaea will unlock a new achievement and is linked to at least one challenge you can complete in the Tides of Foscari DLC.

Of course, there’s no reason you need to stick with Pentagram. That’s just what we did. Stick with whatever build is working best for you and the character you’re playing as. For example, a projectile-based build with lots of objects on-screen may work better for the new Tides of Foscari characters like Eleanor Uzinor. We suggest going with what works for you unless you’re restricted because you’re trying to unlock a new character or item. If that’s the case, you’ll need to do what you can with the items you’re forcing yourself to use. If the Avatar of Gaea feels like it’s always thrashing you, though, just use your goto build to give yourself a little win.