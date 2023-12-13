Warframe: Cross Save Release Date & Details

Warframe is available on almost every major platform, meaning players can pick it up and enjoy it on the go if they want, but saves have always been restricted to the platform fans play on. However, Digital Extremes is bringing cross-save to Warframe for everyone to take advantage of.

Cross-save functionality allows players in any game to continue playing on their save file regardless of which platform they’re using. Since Warframe is available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox, we’ve been wanting to take our journey from our serious home console station out and about. Unfortunately, there’s been no way to do that without starting a fresh save file. At least, there wasn’t until the release of Whispers in the Walls.

When Will Warframe Cross Save be Released?

Cross save will be released for Warframe at some point during the week following the launch of the Whispers in the Walls update on December 13, 2023. This was outlined in a developer livestream from Digital Extremes on the day of the update’s release.

The reason that cross-save won’t come to Warframe until a few days after the release of Whispers in the Walls is that the development team wants to ensure every version of the game is stable post-update. Once they’ve seen that all versions are okay, they’ll move on to rolling out cross-save.

How Does Cross Save Work in Warframe?

Once cross save is live in Warframe, players will be able to create a Cross Platform Save Account. On PC, they’ll also be able to designate a specific save file as their Cross Platform Save Account. This account can then be used across all platforms, provided players log into it.

Every account created on or before 2 PM ET on November 24, 2023, will be eligible for a one-time account merge with all of their other accounts. This will allow all players with an eligible account to preserve almost all of their progress and items from across every device they’ve been playing on.

For players like us, who keep all their main progress to one platform, it’s an easy choice as to which account to make the primary account and have all others merge to. If players are struggling to decide which account to save the most inventory from, we suggest saving the one with the most Twitch Drops or exclusive and time-limited cosmetics that are hard or impossible to come by anymore.