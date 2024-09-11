Top 6 Best Classes In Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 features a PvE segment where players can choose from six distinct classes, each offering unique abilities, primary, secondary, and melee weapons. No two classes play alike, with each providing a different gameplay experience. After spending nearly 2 dozen hours in early access, I have given reasons in this guide which is the best class for you in Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2.

6. Decimus, The Vanguard Class

Source: Saber Interactive via Gamepur

Vanguard on paper looks like a promising class but when you start playing with you will notice the shortcomings. Even though you get Instigator Bolt Carbine, and Occulus Bolt Carbine, two of the best mid-range weapons in the game, the overall playstyle of the Vanguard class lacks impact and the punch you need in the field.

On the bright side, you get Combat Knife and Chainsword, with the former having a bigger parry window that makes melee combat much more interesting.

While melee playstyle is not a preferred for most players, if you have a knack for getting up close and personal then you will love the Vanguard class more than any other in Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2, especially the Grapnel Launcher that enables you to get close very easily.

5. Vespasius, The Assault Class

Source: Saber Interactive via Gamepur

The Assault class does not have primary weapons so the ranged combat is out of question with this one. However, that does not mean the class is not fun. You get the Jump Pack ability, which is by far the best one I believe in the game.

Using the jump pack, the Assault class character can get in and out of dangerous situations in seconds. Couple this ability with the likes of the best melee weapons such as the Thunder Hammer and you have a giant AoE-wielding melee class that is highly mobile.

The downside of using the Assault class is that on higher difficulty levels, you can die easily as you try to eliminate hordes of Tyranids. Ranged shooting is the best playstyle to go with as you play on higher difficulty and the Assault Class lacks in it heavily.

4. Straban, The Heavy Class

Source: Saber Interactive via Gamepur

The Heavy Class with the Iron Halo ability makes it a glass-cannon class in the game. Dealing out massive amounts of damage from a distance is the top feature and that is why I think the Heavy class is the best in Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2.

With a wide variety of primary and secondary weapons, you can be a powerhouse in eliminating foes left and right. The lack of melee weapon may seem a concern at first but once you start learning how best to manage the ammo, you will get the benefit of using the Heavy Class in the game.

The Heavy Class prioritizes damage overtime instead of defense and this pays off if you like playing recklessly in the game. However, you will still need to rely on teammates providing you buffs such as Bulwarks shield regeneration, to survive longer in the field.

3. Quartus, The Bulwark Class

Source: Saber Interactive via Gamepur

The Bulwark class is the marriage of team support and tank class in Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2. Suppose you are the kind of player who loves supporting teammates by providing them benefits, such as regenerating shields in case of Bulwark, and soaking damage using the shield. In that case, the Bulwark class is without a doubt the best class for you in Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2.

You do not get any primary weapon but that is okay with this class. With secondary weapons and shields, you can stand beside a teammate such as the Tactical class character, and easily become a mid-range unit in the team.

However, your role is still vital to team survival. Therefore you need to release the pedal on the assault one and press more on supporting the teammates.

2. Scipius, The Sniper Class

Source: Saber Interactive via Gamepur

Sniper class is not only the best class in Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 to deal the highest damage from a distance but its Cloak ability helps you stay out of sight from smaller enemies and helps you get close to allies that are downed, awaiting revive.

You get the excellent choice to pick some of the best sniper rifles in the game while playing this class. You only have a Bolt Pistol as a secondary weapon and that is okay as the focus is to dish out massive damage to elite enemies and bosses and eliminating smaller enemies is never a priority with this class.

1. Valius, The Tactical Class

Source: Saber Interactive via Gamepur

The Tactical Class is the DPS class and during the clutch moments, this class will get you out of tough spots. You get a massive weapon variety from Bolt Rifles to Carbine and Plasma Incenirator weapons to pick and this freedom in the primary weapon selection makes it the best class in Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2.

The Auspex Scan ability of the Tactical Class highlights enemies nearby and buffs the overall damage of allies towards them. This is excellent and must be used whenever you are overwhelmed by smaller and elite enemies.

Overall, most players aim for weapon variety, mid to long-range combat and DPS class in Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2, and the Tactical Class gives you all that.

That is pretty much everything on the best class in Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2. Before you go, I would recommend you give these guides a go: How Long Is Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2? Best Settings For Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 PC, and the Save File Location of the game.

