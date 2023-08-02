Warzone 2 DMZ Abandoned Vehicle Location: Where to Find MRAP Key

The MRAP vehicle was introduced in Warzone 2 Season 5 and gave players a whole new level of cover as they work their way through the mean, often body-riddled streets of Al Mazrah. This highly-armored transport is perfect for zooming around the map and avoiding the icy clutches of death when you need to ensure that you make it to exfil on a particular run.

It’s not cheap to have that level of protection though, so don’t expect to be able to get it in every single drop. Thankfully, it’s not too hard to find if you have enough cash to unlock it in the first place.

Warzone 2 DMZ Abandoned Vehicle mission – MRAP Key location

Screenshot via Gamepur

It couldn’t be more simple to find the MRAP key for the Abandoned Vehicle mission, as they spawn in buy stations all across the map. Your party will need to scrounge up $200,000 to purchase it, but that’s all it takes to get going.

After collecting a key from whichever station you choose, simply open your map and take a look for its unique vehicle symbol. They can usually be found around Hafid Port on the outskirts of Al Mazrah city – it’s beefier than the LTV or the Armored Truck so it’s easy to spot.

Warzone 2 DMZ Abandoned Vehicle mission – Locating an MRAP

Screenshot by Gamepur.

This is all it takes to knock out the Abandoned Vehicle mission, but this is a great opportunity to handle the new Dance with the Devil objective as well. That mission requires you to locate the new Disguise item in lootboxes around the map, and then hunt down the Scavenger boss and purchase an item from the Scavenger Buy Station.

It can be difficult to track down the Scavenger due to his squirrely nature, but an MRAP should deter any would-be assailants from picking fights with you at all. If they’re too bold for their own good, take advantage of the vehicle and use its built-in Grenade Turret to scare them off. If that doesn’t work, then either do your best to run them over, or employ the big guy like the game’s biggest Riot Shield and pick them apart while using it as cover.