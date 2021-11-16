What are Black Marks and how to get them in Ruined King: A League of Legends Story

In Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, you play as six of the champions from the League of Legends universe: Ahri, Braum, Illaoi, Miss Fortune, Yasuo, and Pyke, all of whom come together to investigate the return of the Black Mist and put an end to it before it consumes all of Runeterra. In this turn-based RPG, you’ll explore the land of Bilgewater and the Shadow Isles while fighting off enemies. The game introduces a mechanic called the Lane Initiative System, where plays must strategically plan out their moves and avoid hazards.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Black Markets are used to purchase exclusive items, such as high rarity equipment, from shops like the Lowtide Market and Baron’s Rest tavern. You can obtain Black Marks from trading in artifacts you find throughout the game or selling the fish you’ve caught to the Fishmonger in Bilgewater. However, you’ll need to collect a certain amount of fish before you can trade them to the Fishmonger. For example, whenever you catch a small fish like Blue Flame Guppy, it’ll be turned into small fish chunks. Collect 20 of these small fish chunks and you can trade them in for one Black Mark. We recommend exploring the different fishing spots and collecting as much fish as you can before turning them into the Fishmonger.