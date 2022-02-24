What are Evergoals in Elden Ring?

As you explore the Lands Between in Elden Ring you will notice some strange, worms dotted around the map. They have purple eyes, are made up of multiple stone boulders, and break apart when you hit them. Where you see these worms, you will find an Evergoal, a mysterious place that will seem a little frightening.

Evergoals take the form of large circles of stone on the ground with a glowing spot in the center. Interacting with this glowing area will allow you to enter the Evergoal if you wish. If you do decide to enter the Evergoal then you will need to prepare for a fight. These are actually mystic prisons, cages of magic that are used to keep particularly dangerous enemies at bay.

When you enter the prison, you will be teleported to the same area but there will be a wispy wall of energy around the circle and a glowing purple spot on the ground. Approaching this spot will cause an enemy to appear and you can then engage them in combat. If you win, you will get Runes and loot, but it is highly likely that you will die. The enemies trapped here tend to be tough, much tougher than the rest of the enemies in the area you are in, so don’t get frustrated if you lose.

The good news is that you can easily return and grab your lost Runes as they will be outside of the prison itself, you won’t need to reenter to get them. If you like you can easily grab your souls, then head somewhere else to get stronger, coming back later to get your revenge.