What are Fairy type’s weaknesses in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

If you’re playing a Pokémon game for this first time, make sure to watch for the type matchups. Just like every other monster in the world of Pokémon, Fairy-type Pokémon like Sylveon and Azumarill all have weaknesses that affect both the offensive and defensive sides of fighting. For those returning to the franchise, Fairy-type matchups can be a bit more confusing since this is the most recent type added into Pokémon. So, what weaknesses do Fairy-type Pokémon have in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Let’s take a look at what you need to know for both sides of fighting in the Paldea region.

What are Fairy type’s weaknesses in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Fairy-type Pokémon have a number of different weaknesses.

Let’s start off with defense, and what are moves are stronger against Fairy-type Pokémon. Here are the full list of Pokémon type moves that are super effective against Fairy types:

Poison

Steel

On the offensive side of things, Fairy-type moves are half as effective against certain types of Pokémon. Those Pokémon that have that ability are the following types:

Fire

Poison

Steel

Poison and Steel-type Pokemon are the ones that you will really need to be careful of, while using a Fairy-type. Not only are Poison and Steel-types super effective against Fairy-types, but Fairy moves are fairly weak against these two types.

Remember, Fairy-types moves are half as effective as compared to against other monsters. Unlike with some other Pokémon, there are no monsters that are immune to Fairy-type moves.