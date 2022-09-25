What are Festival Shells in Splatoon 3? Answered

While playing Splatfests in Splatoon 3, players will occasionally encounter 10x, 100x, and 333x Battles, where the winners get significantly more Clout than a usual Splatfest match. While these encounters are not guaranteed, players can utilize special Festival Shells to increase the odds of a higher multiplier match appearing. That said, many might know how to acquire Festival Shells in the game and the whole mechanism behind it. Hence, we’ve put together a guide explaining what Festival Shells are in Splatoon 3.

Related: What Special Power Up does for each Special Weapon in Splatoon 3?

Festival Shells in Splatoon 3 explained

Screenshot by Gamepur

As mentioned before, Fesitval Shells increases the chances of you and your team getting in a high multiplier match. For each Festival Shell you possess, the odds increase significantly. If you have a few Festival Shells in your bag, you’ll likely get a 10x Battle, whereas if multiple players in your team own Festival Shells, the chances of 100x Battle appearing increases. Furthermore, if most players from both teams in a match own Festival Shells and trigger a 100x Battle, they’ll get the rare 333x Battle instead.

You will get a Festival Shell each time your team wins a 10x Battle. Unfortunately, this is the only way to earn the special token in the game, and you would have to wait for a 10x Battle to appear randomly even to stand a chance of obtaining Festival shells. It’s also worth noting that once a 100x or 333x Battle appears, all the players involved in the match will lose their Festival Shells regardless of the result.