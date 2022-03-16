What are Glass Shards used for in Elden Ring?

Elden Ring continues to shatter expectations for the number of secrets an open world can contain. It drives player conversation, and its many mysteries keep everybody guessing. Glass shards are one such mystery. Let’s explore what glass shards are and what they are used for in the Lands Between.

Where to find Glass Shards

Glass Shards are a pretty common item once you know where to look. It’s also considered consumable, despite not having the ability to be consumed. Here are the easiest ways to procure some Glass Shard.

Sold by Patches at Murkwater Cave.

Can be found in Wyndham Catacombs

Can be purchased from Twin Maiden Husks at the Roundtable Hold after giving them Patches Bell Bearing

Glass Shards are not expensive, and you can hold a large quantity of them. Once you get a hold of Glass Shards, the real mystery is what, if anything, there is to do with them.

Glass Shards serve no purpose

Screenshot by Gamepur

Glass Shards are given this dubious description in-game. “Shard of filthy glass. Worthless rubbish.”

Even though they are considered consumable, they can’t be consumed. They can be bought from merchants, but they can’t be sold for runes. The entire community has searched for a purpose for Glass Shards, and they aren’t used for any crafting recipe. As of right now, the Glass Shard truly is what it reads. Worthless rubbish.