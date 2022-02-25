What are Incantations in Elden Ring

Incantations in Elden Ring are magic that you can use in the game. Your character can learn these alongside spells. It’s important to note that incantations and spells are different from each other, and understanding that difference is vital to playing your character and fighting effectively in the game. This guide covers what incantations are and how they work in Elden Ring.

You’ll use incantations similar to spells. You need to ensure they’re equipped and then use them against your opponent. Each time you use an incantation, your magic pool will decrease, and you will need to replenish it if you wish to use more. The critical difference between incantations and spells is their stat to make them more powerful. While spells rely on intelligence, incantations rely on faith.

If you plan to use incantations throughout your time in Elden Ring, you’ll want to make sure you’re increasing your faith stat alongside your other stats whenever you level up. Forgoing to increase your character’s faith will ensure that their incantations are never powerful enough to do more damage to the more powerful enemies that lie ahead in Elden Ring. You may want to spend some time farming some Runes anywhere in the world to help you out with this if you need them.