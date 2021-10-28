What are loyalty reward cars and how to unlock them in Forza Horizon 5
If you’ve played previous Forza games before Forza Horizon 5 release, you will unlock a car on day one.
Forza Horizon 5 is shaping up to be the largest game in the series. With an expanding car list that is pushing more than 500 cars, Turn 10 Studios doesn’t appear to be slowing down with announcements. To add to the impressive vehicle list, the development team is giving players access to specific cars on day one. Whether you’re a veteran of the franchise or new to the racing scene, here’s how you can grab the Loyalty Reward cars for Forza Horizon 5.
What are Loyalty Rewards?
Loyalty Rewards are special car rewards for players who have played Forza games in the past. The list covers everything from the first game — Forza Horizon — to its sequels — Forza Horizon 2, Forza Horizon 3, and Forza Horizon 4 — and even Forza Motorsports 5, Forza Motorsports 6, and Forza Motorsports 7.
What Loyalty Rewards unlock
There are seven possible rewards and each is based on a previous game in the Forza collection. If you’ve logged hours for any one of the games below before Forza Horizon 5 releases, you automatically unlock a car for Forza Horizon 5 on day one.
Forza Horizon – 2013 Dodge SRT Viper GTS
Forza Horizon 2 – 2014 Lamborghini Huracán LP 610-4
Forza Horizon 3 – 2016 Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4
Forza Horizon 4 – 2018 McLaren Senna
Forza Motorsport 5 – 2013 McLaren P1
Forza Motorsport 6 – 2017 Ford GT
Forza Motorsport 7 – 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS
How to check your Forza Rewards
You can check your Forza Rewards on the Forza Motorsports website.
- Click on Rewards at the top
- Select Overview
- Sign into your Microsoft account
You will be directed back to the website where you will see the games you have played.