What are loyalty reward cars and how to unlock them in Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 is shaping up to be the largest game in the series. With an expanding car list that is pushing more than 500 cars, Turn 10 Studios doesn’t appear to be slowing down with announcements. To add to the impressive vehicle list, the development team is giving players access to specific cars on day one. Whether you’re a veteran of the franchise or new to the racing scene, here’s how you can grab the Loyalty Reward cars for Forza Horizon 5.

What are Loyalty Rewards?

Loyalty Rewards are special car rewards for players who have played Forza games in the past. The list covers everything from the first game — Forza Horizon — to its sequels — Forza Horizon 2, Forza Horizon 3, and Forza Horizon 4 — and even Forza Motorsports 5, Forza Motorsports 6, and Forza Motorsports 7.

Forza franchise veterans, here are all the Loyalty Rewards that await you on day one.



Playing each of these games before you start #FH5 will unlock that car. pic.twitter.com/dnxHDzTuqw — Forza Horizon (@ForzaHorizon) October 28, 2021

What Loyalty Rewards unlock

There are seven possible rewards and each is based on a previous game in the Forza collection. If you’ve logged hours for any one of the games below before Forza Horizon 5 releases, you automatically unlock a car for Forza Horizon 5 on day one.

Forza Horizon – 2013 Dodge SRT Viper GTS

Forza Horizon 2 – 2014 Lamborghini Huracán LP 610-4

Forza Horizon 3 – 2016 Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4

Forza Horizon 4 – 2018 McLaren Senna

Forza Motorsport 5 – 2013 McLaren P1

Forza Motorsport 6 – 2017 Ford GT

Forza Motorsport 7 – 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS

How to check your Forza Rewards

You can check your Forza Rewards on the Forza Motorsports website.

Click on Rewards at the top

Select Overview

Sign into your Microsoft account

You will be directed back to the website where you will see the games you have played.