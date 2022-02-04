What are Origin Traits in Destiny 2?

Since the release of Destiny 2, weapon archetypes have followed a very strict formula that has left some groups of weapons feeling quite similar to each other. With the launch of The Witch Queen, weapon archetypes are finally going to get shaken up with the introduction of Origin Traits, new weapon perks that add bonus effects depending on the activity that you acquire them from. Whether you want faster reload speeds in the Crucible or more damage in Strikes, Origin Traits are here to give players more options when it comes to their load-outs.

How to get Origin Traits

Origin Traits are actually quite straightforward to obtain. Beginning with the launch of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, every legendary weapon that drops for you will come with a new Origin Trait that corresponds with the activity the weapon came from. For example, if you get a legendary weapon from the Crucible, you will get the Crucible Origin Trait that will significantly buff the weapon through several different means.

While you will get the activity associated Origin Trait that you get the weapon from, that isn’t to say that the trait won’t be usable within other activities. So if you get a weapon from the Crucible that you think might be useful in other activities such as Strikes or Gambit, then feel free to take it with you and try it out.

What Origin Traits do

Along with the launch of The Witch Queen, 14 different Origin Traits will be obtainable by players. These Origin Traits will be dropping from Crucible, Strikes, Nightfalls, Trials of Osiris, and Foundry weapons. So far, we only know a few of the bonuses that Origin Traits will give our weapons, and we will certainly get many more as The Witch Queen progresses. Here are all of the known Origin Traits coming to Destiny 2: