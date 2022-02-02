Destiny 2 is “cycling out” 10 weapons for The Witch Queen expansion

The Witch Queen’s latest trailer shows off new Exotic weapons and armor coming to Destiny 2 in the new expansion, but the next season will also sending a few weapons to the vault. There are plenty more guns to go around, but some fans will likely be saddened by their favorite going away.

Bungie senior community manager Dylan Gafner broke the news on Twitter, sharing the list of 10 weapons “that will be cycling out” of the upcoming season. It covers nearly every weapon type in the game, with two hand cannons, two scout rifles, and even a sword. Have a look to see what’s going away:

Seeing some questions about what weapons will be rotating out of the Nightfall pool as we've revealed some returning favorites being added next season.



Here's a quick list of weapons from Nightfalls, Trials, and Iron Banner that will be cycling out. pic.twitter.com/zx5tGmiHBB — dmg04 (@A_dmg04) January 27, 2022

As Gafner also states in the tweet, “some returning favorites” will make their way back into the game with the new season. Two classic Nightfall weapons — Legendary sniper rifle Neuroma and Legendary auto rifle Duty Bound — are coming back, along with an all-new gun that’s yet to be named. The Witch Queen is raising the power cap, so you’re going to want all the best weapons and gear to take on Savathun.

The Witch Queen raid goes live on March 8, giving you time to reach that new power cap before diving in. The expansion’s release date is sooner than that though: it comes to PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One on February 22.