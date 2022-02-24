What are Ruin Fragments in Elden Ring?

One of the key features of Elden Ring is the ability to craft your standard-use items. Items like Fire Pots, Rainbow Stones, and Bone Knives that you may use regularly can be crafted once you get your hands on a Crafting Kit. One of the many items you will find across the world is Ruin Fragments. While these items may not appear useful, they are certainly worth keeping. Here is what Ruin Fragments are and what you can do with them in Elden Ring.

What are Ruin Fragments?

Simply put, Ruin Fragments are one of the more plentiful items you will find across the overworld in Elden Ring. This item can be found wherever ruins have fallen and can be used as a consumable item and as a crafting material. The item’s description states that it is believed that the fragments come from a “temple in the sky.”

What can you do with Ruin Fragments?

You may mainly use Ruin Fragments for crafting after getting your hands on a few of them. They can be used to craft Rainbow Stones — an item similar to Prism Stones in the Dark Souls games and is used to keep track of where you have been. Ruins Fragments can also be used to craft Scriptstone. This item allows you to see more messages from other players who are online.

While the crafting uses for Ruin Fragments are nice, they can also be used in combat. Ruin Fragments can act as a throwable item. You can throw Ruin Fragments at an enemy to get their attention and lead them away from a larger group. This is especially useful when taking on large groups of enemies that you may not be entirely prepared for. Of course, the damage done by this item is minuscule and shouldn’t be relied on.