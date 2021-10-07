What are the Arcade Tokens for in Forsaken in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War?

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War may have the latest Zombies experience in 2021, but Activision, Call of Duty, and the Zombies mode have a long history. In Forsaken, there is a neat Easter egg that you can take advantage of to get some easy gear. All it will cost you is an Arcade Token. Here is how to get an Arcade Token and use it in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s Forsaken Zombies map.

The Arcade Token is an item that will randomly drop from Zombies. In our experience, we have only seen them drop while in the Anytown West portion of town, but they may drop them wherever. When a Zombie drops it, pick it up. You can only hold one token at a time.

Now that you have a token make your way to the Arcade in Anytown West. If you are lost, it is directly to the right of the Video Store. Inside the Arcade, there are three machines that you can spend your token on. Each one will take you to a different mini-game that will reward you with various things. You can use them continuously but have to have a token to buy your way in each time. Here are the games.

Call of Duty: World at War

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

The World at War machine is on the back wall. When you enter it, you will be teleported to the starting room in Nacht Der Untoten, the very first Zombies map that debuted in World at War as an end credits bonus for beating the campaign. In this game, all of your perks and weapons will be taken away from you, leaving you only with a 1911 pistol. You need to survive for two and a half minutes. If you have the melee level five upgrade, even your bowie knife will be replaced with a normal one. If you kill a wave of zombies, a chest will appear, rewarding you with salvage. We were only able to kill one wave on our first run before time ran up, so we are unsure if the rewards change or if they just give you better salvage.

Der Eisendrache

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

Der Eisendrache is the name of the fan-favorite Zombies map from Call of Duty: Black Ops III. You are looking for a pinball machine on the right side. When you get in, you will have a dragon machine that you will need to feed zombies to like in Outbreak. All around you will be portals funneling in zombies. Just survive and feed the dragon by killing the zombies within the purple flame circle. When it is filled, the machine will leave, and you can open a chest it leaves behind.

Enduro

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

Finally, the last machine we can play with is the Enduro machine in the center of the room. Enduro is a racing game published by Activision for the Atari 2600 in 1983. This is the most simple of the three games. You will have control of an RC car in a small room with ramps and floating platforms. All you need to do here is grab as many points as possible before time runs out. Don’t forget that you can jump with the car to reach the platforms.

After you have played all three arcade games, you will unlock the Coin Ops challenge.