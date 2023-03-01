What are the best uses for a Rare Seed in Stardew Valley?

The Rare Seed in Stardew Valley is, like its name suggests, a type of seed. It grows into a Sweet Gem Berry, which can then be sold for 3000-6000g depending on the quality, excluding any bonuses. Players can grow Rare Seeds in the Fall season, or in a Greenhouse. Sweet Gem Berries can be used for a variety of things, the most important one being as a means to get a Stardrop in Stardew Valley. Old Master Cannoli will give the player a Stardrop, which will permanently increase the player’s maximum energy, upon being gifted a Sweet Gem Berry. In multiplayer mode, all players will get the Stardrop upon the gifting of a single berry. It can also be used in a Sewing Machine to create a White Turban, and as a red dye in the dye pots located at Emily’s and Haley’s house. Here is how you can get a Rare Seed in Stardew Valley.

How to get Rare Seed in Stardew Valley

Players can purchase 1-5 Rare Seeds at the Traveling Cart for 1000g per seed during Spring and Summer. During the other seasons, there is a very small chance that the cart will stock 1-5 Rare Seeds for 600 to 1000g per seed. Additionally, players with a Seed Maker can use it on a Sweet Gem Berry to create 1-2 Rare Seeds. However, it is far more economical to buy them off the Traveling Cart instead.

The Sweet Gem Berry takes 24 days to fully mature, though players can cut that time down by using fertilizer that speeds crop growth or having the Agriculturist Profession. If you are aiming for Gold/Iridium quality Sweet Gem Berries to turn over for profit, use Deluxe Fertilizer. You will either have to start growing them at the beginning of the Fall season, or grow them in the Greenhouse, as they will wither away when Fall ends.