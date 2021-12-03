While exploring Final Fantasy XIV’s Endwalker expansion, you’re going to encounter several new items and features along the way. For example, when you’re walking around with your companions throughout the many cities and locations in Endwalker, you might notice blue circles on the ground in specific locations. What are the blue circles in Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker, and how do they work?

The blue circles indicate specific talking locations for you and your companions. Each Scion companion you take with you in Final Fantasy XIV has the opportunity to offer their unique opinion about those locations, providing insight to them.

To make use of the talking point, you’ll need to walk over to the blue circles and stand in them with your companions. When you stand inside of the blue circles, you should see dialogue bubbles appearing over the top of their heads. Next, right-click on them, and you should see a yellow text line you can click.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The yellow text will be a unique dialogue about a specific thing nearby. Every companion in Final Fantasy XIV will have something to say at these locations, and they do vary. If you do not have a companion with you while standing at these blue circles, you will not be able to use them.