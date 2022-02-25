What are the default PC controls and keybindings in Elden Ring for PC?

If you’re playing Elden Ring on PC, you’ll have the option to use a mouse and keyboard to explore The Lands Between instead of a controller. If you want to stick with the default keybindings, it might take some getting used to, especially considering one of Elden Ring’s key features — jumping — is relegated to the “F” key instead of the spacebar, as it is in many other games. However, mouse and keyboard controls do allow you to fine-tune your control scheme, which could come in handy during combat encounters.

Below is the default PC control scheme for Elden Ring. If you want to change things up, you can also reassign keys via the game’s settings. To do this, just click on the action you wish to reassign, and input the new key you would like said action to be assigned to.

Movement Controls

Forward: W

Back: S

Left: A

Right: D

Walk: Hold “Alt” while moving

Backstep, Dodge Roll, Dash: Spacebar

Jump: F

Crouch/stand up: X

Camera Controls:

Mouse: Controls camera

Reset camera: Q or click in on the scroll wheel

Switching Equipped Items

Switching Sorceries or Incantations: Up key

Switching quick-use items: Down key

Switching right-hand weapon: Right key or Shift + mouse scroll wheel up

Switching left-hand weapon: Left key or Shift + mouse scroll wheel down

Attack