What are the glowing red lights in The Good Life?
Aliens?
There are many strange things going on in The Good Life, such as protagonist Naomi transforming into a cat at will. However, sometimes you’ll see something so strange that it makes you stop and wonder if it’s dangerous, like a glowing red light. This guide explains what the glowing red lights are and how you should deal with them.
What are the glowing red lights?
Each red glowing light is a Shrine on the map somewhere. These Shrines are red because you haven’t yet interacted with or activated them. They’re safe to approach, though you may want to do so as a human to avoid any large predators attacking you in cat form.
To activate a Shrine, all you need to do is walk up to it and interact with it. You’ll be told that it isn’t active because you haven’t donated yet. You’ll need to pay £1 if you want to activate the Shrine, which is a small price to pay to have it as a potential fast travel point later in the game. It’s worth activating every Shrine in the game, so you have a decent network of fast travel points to use, and it’s easier to locate them all when they’re glowing red at night like this.