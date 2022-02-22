What are the new max light level caps in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen – Soft cap, Power cap, Hard cap

With the release of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen comes the annual increase in available power level. Power level defines your guardian in Destiny 2 and it is what will give you access to a variety of missions, quests, and end-game content. While power caps used to be increased every season of Destiny, Bungie has moved them to every expansion release, making it far easier for players to power up and get ready for months of content.

New Power level caps

Floor : 1350 (up from 1100)

: 1350 (up from 1100) Soft Cap : 1500 (up from 1270)

: 1500 (up from 1270) Powerful Cap : 1550 (up from 1320)

: 1550 (up from 1320) Hard Cap: 1560 (up from 1330)

All guardians will start The Witch Queen expansion at 1350. This means that no matter what your power level was before the release, you will now be moved up to the 1350 power floor. From here, you will want to power up to the soft cap of 1500. This is one of the easier things to do in Destiny 2 as every drop your receive below the soft cap will be better than what you previously had. Make sure you don’t dismantle these items and instead keep them in your inventory until you get a more powerful item.

After reaching the soft cap, your next goal will be hitting the powerful cap of 1550. This can be done by completing tier 1, 2, and 3 challenges located around the solar system. You will also get powerful gear by decrypting Prime engrams at Master Rahool. Prime engrams will always contain a piece of gear that is better than what you currently have, so be sure not to hang on to them. Finally comes the hard cap of 1560. This can only be achieved by completing pinnacle activities such as raids, weekly missions, and dungeons.

It doesn’t stop there though, once you hit the hard cap of 1560 you can continue gaining power from your artifact. While this power doesn’t do much, it will help you continue unlocking artifact mods and show your prowess within the Destiny 2 world.