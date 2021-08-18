In Minecraft, players can find llamas roaming around with merchants, mountains, or savanna biomes. They are super cute neutral mobs that are used to ride or transport items in the game. They usually spawn in the herds of 4 or 6, and the best thing about them is that they can be tamed, and players can also breed them by giving them food.

In addition to this, food can also restore their health if they have lost any and increase the speed of growing to a certain extent. So, if you are wondering what do llamas eat in Minecraft, here’s your answer.

What do llamas eat in Minecraft

Image via Mojang

Llamas can eat Hay Bale, and Wheat and both foods offer different purposes. Hay Bale can be used to recover llamas’ health, speed up baby’s growth and activate the love mode between two of them for breeding. Wheat, on the other side only recovers health and can speed up baby llamas’ growth.

If you want to feed them, you need to take one of the foods mentioned above in your hand and click or press the use button as per your keybind settings. One thing that you should keep in mind while feeding llamas is that you cannot feed them as much as you want unless it serves a purpose like restoring health, breeding, and more.