What do quotes do in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles?

As you progress through the Story Mode in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles, you’ll have the opportunity to gather various rewards, including a smattering of quotes. These quotes may seem superfluous. It’s true they are mostly for fun, but they do have uses, especially for your online profile when you engage in online battles.

When you go into VS Mode, you’ll have the opportunity to head into an online battle. When you enter an online battle with another player, the first thing you’ll hear once a player joins you is one of their quotes, letting you know that another player has entered the room.

If you go to the Slayer ID option in either the Online Match or VS Mode menus, you can choose up to ten quotes, which will be chosen at random. You can play every quote you’ve gotten so far when you choose your quotes for your Slayer ID. When you’re picking your quotes, they’re mercifully arranged by the character who spoke them. All quotes are taken directly from the anime — or else the game.

You can also play your random quotes from the Online Match menu, purely for your enjoyment.