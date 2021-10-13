How to edit your online profile in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles has more to offer players than Story Mode and fighting against your friends in local multiplayer. The game also allows you to engage in Online Matches against fellow demon slayers around the world. To that end, the game lets you cultivate a Slayer ID that acts as your online profile.

To edit your Slayer ID, select VS Mode in the main menu. “Slayer ID” will be the last option in the VS Mode menu, but it will also be available within the “Online Match” menu. Once in the Slayer ID menu, you’ll have three options: change your profile photos, change your quotes, and see a directory of players you’ve fought online. The profile photo and quote are the two features of your online profile that you can edit and are visible to anyone fighting you. Interestingly, both of these features are also taken straight out of the anime.

Players may choose up to ten photos and quotes for their profile, selected for display at random. Players can unlock more photos and quotes through achievements made during Story Mode gameplay. You can also use Kimetsu Points to buy more if you go back to the Main Menu and select “Rewards.” Your display name will be linked to your Playstation account and cannot be changed in-game.