What do Tacticooler drinks do in Splatoon 3? Answered

Every special ability in Splatoon 3 has its own uses, but none of them besides the Tacticooler give you a refreshing drink. When you deploy this item, it opens up into a neat little cooler that we would love to have in our house and dispenses four cans of some kind of drink to you and your teammates. That being said, the game does not necessarily explain what is happening here, so what are those Tacticooler drinks doing for you and your team?

What effect do the Tacticooler drinks give you and your teammates in Splatoon 3?

The Tacticooler super ability in Splatoon 3 is a helpful little move because it is pretty beneficial to your teammates and yourself when you take a drink. When one of the four cans is consumed, that player gets a speed boost for a certain amount of time. This lets you generally move faster around the area, potentially getting the drop on any enemies who are not ready for you to move so fast.

Additionally, if you happen to be splatted while the effects of the can are in effect, you will be instantly respawned at the spawn point. You will no longer have the speed boost effect at this point, but you can jump right back into the action. If you combine this with a Super Jump to a teammate nearby the enemy who took you down, you could surprise attack them.

That is all the effects of the Tacticooler give you. The speed boost is definitely nice, but it doesn’t make your team an unstoppable killing machine or anything. While the cooler is still up, you could use it as a small immovable shield as well, but it’s not really that useful for that.