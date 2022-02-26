What do the dung beetles do in Elden Ring

In Elden Ring, the Lands Between is a scary world filled with ferocious monsters that can kill you in just a few hits if you aren’t careful. Docile enemies are few and far in-between in the Lands Between. For the most part, attacking them isn’t worth it as they give you a small amount of runes. However, there’s one enemy called a Teardrop Scarab, a dung beetle-looking enemy, that’s definitely worth going out of your way for.

There are three types of Scarabs: red, blue, and white. Killing a red one will replenish your Crimson Tear Flask. A blue one will fill up your Flask of Cerulean Tears. Lastly, the white one will reward you an Ash of War. For the Crimson and Cerulean Teardrop Scarabs, it’s important to note that you cannot replenish either flask if they’re at their maximum amount. So, we recommend only killing those Scarabs when you’re running low on either flask.

When you do find a Scarab, you need to make sure you can kill them fast. While they have low HP, the issue is that they will try to run away from you. If they get far away enough, they will disappear. If you ever find yourself losing sight of a Scarab, hop onto your horse and chase after it.