What do the Fanged Imp Ashes do in Elden Ring

When you create your character in Elden Ring, you’re given a lot of choices from how you would like your character to look, their class, and even what item they start with which are known as Keepsakes. There are nine Keepsakes to choose from with one of them being an item called the Fanged Imp Ashes. It’s a Summon that will call two fanged Imp spirits for 50 FP. The Imps will attack and distract the enemy you’re facing, taking aggro away from you. This item is incredibly useful if you’re facing a difficult boss. Given that many of the bosses in the game will pose a challenge to you, the Fanged Imp Ashes are a great choice, especially for players new to FromSoftware games.

Just like the other Summon Ashes in the game, the Fanged Imps can only be summoned when you’re facing a boss and you’re playing single player. So, that means you can’t use them when you’re playing with a friend.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you decided to go with a different starting item but want to get the Fanged Imps Ashes, you can get them by talking to the Isolated Merchant near the South Raya Lucaria Gate. Once you pass through the gate, turn around and run down the slope. Eventually, you’ll see him sitting down at a campfire.