What do the giant walking turtles do in Elden Ring? – Walking Mausoleum

You might encounter these giant turtles wandering around the world in Elden Ring. These turtles have structures on their back, with a bell underneath their stomach, slowly moving around a distinct location in the Lands Between. If you get close, there’s a chance they’ll stomp down on the ground, potentially causing you to take damage. However, they’re extremely useful. Here’s what you need to know about what the giant walking turtles do in Elden Ring, also known as Walking Mausoleums.

These allow you to duplicate the Remembrances you find. Remembrances are the boss rewards you receive after beating any of the major bosses in Elden Ring. She will produce a boss weapon when you turn these into the Finger Reader. Traditionally, you could only choose one of the two. However, you can duplicate any Remembrance you’ve encountered and receive the other weapon with the Walking Mausoleum.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To unlock the Walking Mausoleum, you need to destroy the white skulls behind the turtle’s legs, causing it to crash to the ground. You only need to do this on two of the legs. Enter the Walking Mausoleum and interact with the corpse in the middle when it comes down. You can duplicate any Remembrance you’ve obtained in Elden Ring.